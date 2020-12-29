WATCH NOW: PREP HOOPS: Eli McCoy makes big plays as Eastside tops Twin Springs in Cumberland District showdown

COEBURN, Va. - The first person Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb visited after Tuesday’s loss to Eastside was Eli McCoy.
No wonder.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored 24 points, including 10 in the third quarter, and also grabbed a school record 19 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a 59-48 Cumberland District victory over Twin Springs on Tuesday night.
“He really played great,” said Webb, whose Titans were playing their first game of the season. “He was a really big factor for them and we knew coming in that their size was going to be an issue and we were going to have to do a great job on the boards.
“There are no excuses, they just beat us on the boards tonight and really dominated the paint.”
McCoy was a big part of that. He missed a few close shots, but still made 10 field goals, many on drives to the basket, while also helping the Spartans (2-3) control the glass.
“He is key for us. He is making a name for himself. I felt last year Eli played a role for us where he hid and whatever we got out of Eli last year was kind of secondary,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “Now we are more depending on him and I really thought he stepped up tonight and did a really good job.
“For a sophomore to have that kind of burden against a really good team that is picked as one of the top teams in the district, I thought he did a heck of a job.”
Eastside broke open a 23-23 halftime tie, led by McCoy, who had 10 of the Spartans’ 21 third quarter points, pushing the margin to as much as 12 late in the third period.
“I just knew I could do it,” McCoy said. “After that I was like let’s just turn it up a little bit and try to put this game away.”
Twin Springs (0-1), considered one of the favorites in the Cumberland District, hadn’t play a game since their scheduled contests with Washington County opponents weren’t played due to COVID-19 issues.
Connor Lane led the way for Twin Springs, scoring 24 points, with the Titans pulling within 50-45 with 2:32 to go. That would be as close as they would get, struggling from the field, connecting on just 4-of-27 3-point attempts in the game. Tanner Collins added nine points for the Titans.
“We really struggled on offense tonight,” Webb said. “Our first game out and I told them their legs would be a little shaky and the shots may not fall so we have to play good defense. They just made more plays than we did there in the second half.”
The guard duo of Will Stansberry and Jordan Gray - who Damron complimented for his defensive efforts against Lane - were able to help the Spartans maintain their composure and pull away for the key district win.
“We had to calm down there for a little bit because it got close,” McCoy said. “We just buckled down and said let’s do it and we got after it.”
Stansberry added 13 points, eight boards and five assists for Eastside. Reece Mullins complemented McCoy inside with eight points of his own against one of the Spartans’ main competitors at the top of the Cumberland District.
“When we saw the preseason [predictions], we put a star all over the names of each one,” McCoy said. “We were wanting that game.”
