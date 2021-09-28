WATCH NOW: PREP GOLF; Graham’s Surface, Gate City boys claim 2D golf titles

“Just had a really unfortunate break,” England said. “My ball got hung up under some mulch and I wasn’t able to get a club on it.”

England, who finished fifth in last year’s Class 2 tournament, faced a pressurized situation entering the tournament.

“Obviously there was a little pressure with this being my home course, but I just tried to have fun and play the best I could,” England said. “I would love to go back and hit some better drives, but I scrambled really well and made putts when I needed to.”

The drama in the team race involved a breakthrough victory for the Gate City BIue Devils.

“I’m not sure when Gate City has won a regional title in golf, but this will definitely look good in our trophy case,” said Rhea McConnell, who has shared co-coaching duties with Jody Wolfe for the past seven years.

Gate City posted a score of 326, with Graham earning the other Class 2 tourney berth at 350.

“I’m ecstatic,” McConnell said. “A lot of work went into this. These kids are not country club kids. They play the nine holes at Scott County Park every day.”

Depth was the key for the Blue Devils, as No. 5 player Colin Keller contributed a team-low 76.