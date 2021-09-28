WATCH NOW: PREP GOLF; Graham’s Surface, Gate City boys claim 2D golf titles

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Before Monday’s practice round, Brayden Surface had never seen Lonesome Pine Country Club.
The Graham High School senior said he still felt prepared for the challenge.
“Yes, I did my research,” Surface said.
That research involved examining precise images of the course from the Google Maps and the Google Earth Flyover features.
“I knew where to hit the ball when I got here Monday,” Surface said.
Surface was in his comfort zone again Tuesday, shooting a 71 to win the Region 2D tournament individual title.
“I hit a lot of fairways, putted well, and mostly, I just kept my composure,” Surface said.
Surface’s composure was tested after Wise County Central senior Jack England also fired a 71 on his home course.
Surface endured a wait of nearly two hours before embarking on a playoff with England.
“I didn’t like waiting that long, but I knew that I would be ready when we stepped up to the tee,” Surface said. “I watched my teammates finish their rounds, hung out with my friends and ate Gummies candy and Oreos so I wouldn’t get nervous.”
Surface knocked home a five-foot putt for par on the first playoff hole, while England was forced to settle for bogey.
“Just had a really unfortunate break,” England said. “My ball got hung up under some mulch and I wasn’t able to get a club on it.”
England, who finished fifth in last year’s Class 2 tournament, faced a pressurized situation entering the tournament.
“Obviously there was a little pressure with this being my home course, but I just tried to have fun and play the best I could,” England said. “I would love to go back and hit some better drives, but I scrambled really well and made putts when I needed to.”
The drama in the team race involved a breakthrough victory for the Gate City BIue Devils.
“I’m not sure when Gate City has won a regional title in golf, but this will definitely look good in our trophy case,” said Rhea McConnell, who has shared co-coaching duties with Jody Wolfe for the past seven years.
Gate City posted a score of 326, with Graham earning the other Class 2 tourney berth at 350.
“I’m ecstatic,” McConnell said. “A lot of work went into this. These kids are not country club kids. They play the nine holes at Scott County Park every day.”
Depth was the key for the Blue Devils, as No. 5 player Colin Keller contributed a team-low 76.
“We’ve qualified for region each of the past seven years, but we had never finished in the top two to qualify for state,” Wolfe said. “That was our goal today and our guys came through.”
The GC lineup includes four seniors, one junior in Keller and one sophomore.
Wise Country Central finished third in the team race at 352, with Marion following a 360.
Marion’s Tyler Sayers finished third in the individual standings at 72, with Luke Slagle of Union next at 74. England, Sayers, and Slagle qualified for the Class 2 event on Oct. 12 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Folk, Virginia.
Marion’s Grayson Sheets was fifth with a 76, while Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard recorded an 81. Ben Morgan, who doubles as the place-kicker on the Graham football team, posted a 98.
No golfer was happier after the long Lonesome Pine adventure than Surface.
“It’s been a wonderful day. Beautiful weather, good team and good golf,” Surface said. “I had a couple scenarios where I was in trouble, and I just took my medicine and finished out strong.”
Will Surface be ready for his next challenge at the Olde Mill?
“I will just prepare and do my research,” Surface said.
