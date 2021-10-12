WATCH NOW: PREP GOLF: Gate City places fourth as Olde Mill provides mystery to Class 2 golfers

LAUREL FORK, Va. – Tuesday’s Class 2 state golf tournament played out like an edition of the Hardy Boys Mystery Stories.
Just call it the Curse of the Olde Mill.
“This course is like nothing we’ve seen before. It’s very challenging,” Gate City senior Ethan Dishner said.
On a day when all golfers were in scramble-mode at the scenic Olde Mill Golf Resort, Floyd County survived to post a team score of 326 and earn its second straight state title.
Two weeks after earning its first regional golf title in school history, Gate City finished fourth on Tuesday at 354.
“We thought that we might have a chance at winning this thing, but we just ran into better teams,” said Rhea McConnell, who shares coaching duties at GC with Jody Wolfe. “It’s been a great season and the community support we’ve had has been overwhelming.”
The regular GC lineup includes five seniors, but one senior was unable to play Tuesday due to illness.
“These kids worked their tails off to reach this point, and our younger guys will see what it takes to get back,” McConnell said.
Dishner paced GC with an 80, tying him for fifth in the individual standings.
“I left a few strokes out there with my putting, but I don’t think 80 was that bad of a score today,” Dishner said.
Bruton’s Dylan Olinger earned medalist honors with even-par round of 72.
Graham senior Brayden Surface tied for seventh with his 81, while Zach Taylor of Gate City contributed an 88 for Gate City.
Wise County Central senior Jack England earned a tie for ninth with his 82.
What sort of spooky mysteries did England encounter?
“Honestly, I had never heard about this place before this week,” England said. “I was able to figure out what clubs to hit in Monday’s practice round. I got some tough breaks on two holes, but I just kept on fighting.”
While many competitors came to the clubhouse with frowns, England maintained an upbeat approach.
“This is my senior year, and I was just trying to enjoy the day,” England said.
To adapt the tight conditions, water and various other hazards, most competitors opted to rely on irons instead of their drivers.
Marion junior Tyler Sayers used that method en route to finishing in a tie for 15th with his 85.
“The course played really tough,” said Sayers, who fired a 72 in the Region 2D tournament two weeks ago. “I didn’t make any putts and I didn’t hit the ball like I was capable of. I could have easily shot in the mid-70s, but it just didn’t work out.”
Tuesday’s event was another chapter in a family legacy for Sayers. His father (Steve) and uncle (Greg) both played college golf at Radford, while his grandfather (Larry) had a successful run as the Marion golf and basketball coach. Greg also competed on the Nike Tour.
“I’ve learned from everyone in my family,” Tyler said. “I probably wouldn’t be in this tournament without them.”
Union junior Luke Slagle summed up the course in one word after his round of 94.
“Frustrating. It’s very narrow and tight, and you just have to try and keep the ball in front of you,” Slagle said.
Like England, the six-foot-four Slagle had never heard of the rural Olde Mill course before Monday.
“I didn’t do a Google search on it,” Slagle said. “I just thought I would come up here and kind of figure it out as I went along. I’m disappointed with how I played, but it’s a very nice course.”
Members of the Graham team did utilize Google Maps and Google Earth technology in preparation for their Olde Mill adventure. The G-Men were seventh in the team standings with a score of 366.
Graham relied on five seniors to earn its third straight state tournament.
“We’re all proud of that achievement,” Graham senior Robert Edwards said. “It took hard work and determination every day to get here. There are no short cuts.”
Graham football standout Ben Morgan added an 86, earning him a tie for 17th.
Meanwhile, the case of the Olde Mill remains unsolved.
