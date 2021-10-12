WATCH NOW: PREP GOLF: Gate City places fourth as Olde Mill provides mystery to Class 2 golfers

LAUREL FORK, Va. – Tuesday’s Class 2 state golf tournament played out like an edition of the Hardy Boys Mystery Stories.

Just call it the Curse of the Olde Mill.

“This course is like nothing we’ve seen before. It’s very challenging,” Gate City senior Ethan Dishner said.

On a day when all golfers were in scramble-mode at the scenic Olde Mill Golf Resort, Floyd County survived to post a team score of 326 and earn its second straight state title.

Two weeks after earning its first regional golf title in school history, Gate City finished fourth on Tuesday at 354.

“We thought that we might have a chance at winning this thing, but we just ran into better teams,” said Rhea McConnell, who shares coaching duties at GC with Jody Wolfe. “It’s been a great season and the community support we’ve had has been overwhelming.”

The regular GC lineup includes five seniors, but one senior was unable to play Tuesday due to illness.

“These kids worked their tails off to reach this point, and our younger guys will see what it takes to get back,” McConnell said.

Dishner paced GC with an 80, tying him for fifth in the individual standings.