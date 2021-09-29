WATCH NOW: PREP GOLF Bradley, Blue Devils win Region 1D golf despite having no course to call home

ABINGDON, Va. – Just call them the Road Devils.
The Castlewood Blue Devils, who have no course to call their own, won their second straight Region 1D tournament title Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club.
“It’s pretty good for us to come out on top for as much as we have to travel,” Castlewood junior Abby Bradley said. “We have to drive around 45 minutes to practice.”
With Bradley and Jacob Lasley both shooting 76, Castlewood posted a team score of 316. Chilhowie posted a 373 to earn the other ticket to the Class 1 tournament on Oct. 11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
Even Castlewood coach Jeff Cook was surprised at the crisp performance of his squad.
“We’ve always had a goal of shooting 320,” Cook said. “To shoot 316 in this tournament and on this course, that beat my expectations.”
The battle for medalist came down to a one-hole playoff between friends in Bradley and Lasley.
“That hurt because we’ve both put in a lot of work and effort to get this far,” Bradley said. “Jacob deserved it just as much as I did.”
There was drama in that playoff. After Bradley recorded a par, Lasley nearly rolled in a 15-foot putt before settling for bogey.
“The ball just lipped out, but you can’t look back in this sport,” Lasley said. “We’ve got a lot of team chemistry and we’ve all been pushing for the same goal since middle school.”
That goal is the first state golf title in school history. Castlewood finished behind George Wythe in last season’s Class 1 event at the Holston Hills Golf Course in Marion.
The Castlewood lineup includes just one senior in four-time state qualifier Coleman Cook along with five juniors and three sophomores. Cook and Connor Robinette both shot 82 Wednesday, while Bailee Varney contributed a round of 88 that was punctuated by a hole-in-one.
Jeff Cook, a former running back at Castlewood, said the success story for the Blue Devils has been years in the making. Cook shares the coaching duties with Bob Ramey.
“We started this group with a middle school program, and we’ve been growing ever since,” Cook said. “Our players are dedicated to the game with junior tournaments and extra practice.”
So how do the Blue Devils manage without a home course?
“We share time here at Glenrochie with Abingdon, John Battle, Holston and Emory & Henry,” Coach Cook said. “We try to get on this course at least two times a week on Monday and Saturday afternoon. If Castlewood doesn’t have a home football game, we will come on Friday afternoon. Most of our players are members here, but it’s still rough.”
Chilhowie coach Gary Arnold knows adversity. One season after having just three competitors on the entire squad, the Warriors are headed to state with just one senior in Jordan Elrod.
“We’re proud of that accomplishment,” Arnold said. “We’ve got eight golfers now, including an eighth grader, who have shown a love for the game.”
Will Barnes supplied an 88 for Chilhowie.
As usual, Hogoheegee District medalist and Blue Ridge junior tour phenom Chase Coley set the pace for Chilhowie Wednesday with a 77. Coley, Wednesday’s early leader, fired a 39 on the front nine to gain his third state tournament berth.
“I wanted to win it, but I just had some trouble on holes No. 11 and 12. I’m looking forward to state now,” Coley said.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel earned an individual state berth with an 83. He will be joined at state by Rye Cove’s Jon Kern (86) and Northwood’s Walker Jones, who posted an 89 and survived a one-hole playoff.
According to Lasley, the Blue Devils established their lofty goal just moments after falling short in last season’s state tournament. Every player on that Castlewood team returned.
“We’ve all put a lot of work in, and now we want that big payoff,” Lasley said.