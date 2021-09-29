WATCH NOW: PREP GOLF Bradley, Blue Devils win Region 1D golf despite having no course to call home

“The ball just lipped out, but you can’t look back in this sport,” Lasley said. “We’ve got a lot of team chemistry and we’ve all been pushing for the same goal since middle school.”

That goal is the first state golf title in school history. Castlewood finished behind George Wythe in last season’s Class 1 event at the Holston Hills Golf Course in Marion.

The Castlewood lineup includes just one senior in four-time state qualifier Coleman Cook along with five juniors and three sophomores. Cook and Connor Robinette both shot 82 Wednesday, while Bailee Varney contributed a round of 88 that was punctuated by a hole-in-one.

Jeff Cook, a former running back at Castlewood, said the success story for the Blue Devils has been years in the making. Cook shares the coaching duties with Bob Ramey.

“We started this group with a middle school program, and we’ve been growing ever since,” Cook said. “Our players are dedicated to the game with junior tournaments and extra practice.”

So how do the Blue Devils manage without a home course?