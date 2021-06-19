WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS SOCCER ‘Bums’ no more: Virginia High blanks Marion, 5-0

“We have been playing three games a week for five weeks in a row because of our quarantine. I am surprised the kids have legs to even warm up with anymore.”

They did just fine for much of the first half in this one.

“They played good today,” Wilson said, “a completely different team than we have seen the last three times.”

Virginia High finally got on the board, scoring three times in five minutes late in the first half to take a 3-0 lead at the break.

“The first 25 or 30 minutes just felt like it was a grind for both teams and kind of quiet both on the field and in the stands,” Hayden said. “I was waiting for it to breakthrough and I felt like if we could do that that momentum would pick us up and carry us.

“This is the fourth time we have played them so know them, they know us, they have been playing well. They got to the region championship game. They really have been playing some good soccer here the last couple of weeks and I think that really showed in that first half.”

That onslaught, led by Wilson, proved to be too much for the ‘Canes to overcome.