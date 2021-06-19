WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS SOCCER ‘Bums’ no more: Virginia High blanks Marion, 5-0

BRISTOL, Va. – No one has been more surprised at Virginia High’s ascension to Region 2D champions than junior scorer Maria Wilson.
“I didn’t expect it at all,” Wilson said. “We looked like a bunch of bums. I did not expect this. This is crazy.”
Call it a good crazy. Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe scored two goals and Mary Katherine Wilson added one, leading Virginia High to a 5-0 Region 2D championship game victory on Friday night at Sugar Hollow Park, securing the Bearcats’ first Region 2D championship since 2009.
Virginia High (14-1), whose lone loss this season was to Graham, will host either Radford or Glenvar in the Class 2 semifinals on Monday.
“We are pretty stoked,” Virginia High girls soccer coach Justin Hayden said. “I think it has been several years since we have been in that position.
“They will be good. It will be here, with this giant field we play on so that will be good for us. I know both of those teams are super tough. We are excited and we are glad to be here.”
Marion (7-8), which had lost three times to Virginia High, entered Region 2D action as a fourth seed, but defeated both Wise County Central and Union to advance to within one game of the state tournament.
“This run through the regional tournament was unbelievable and an emotional roller-coaster,” Marion coach Jason Shirey said. “It was really exciting. Really we had no shot, this is the second first place seed we had to play in the tournament and every game on the road.
“We have been playing three games a week for five weeks in a row because of our quarantine. I am surprised the kids have legs to even warm up with anymore.”
They did just fine for much of the first half in this one.
“They played good today,” Wilson said, “a completely different team than we have seen the last three times.”
Virginia High finally got on the board, scoring three times in five minutes late in the first half to take a 3-0 lead at the break.
“The first 25 or 30 minutes just felt like it was a grind for both teams and kind of quiet both on the field and in the stands,” Hayden said. “I was waiting for it to breakthrough and I felt like if we could do that that momentum would pick us up and carry us.
“This is the fourth time we have played them so know them, they know us, they have been playing well. They got to the region championship game. They really have been playing some good soccer here the last couple of weeks and I think that really showed in that first half.”
That onslaught, led by Wilson, proved to be too much for the ‘Canes to overcome.
“She is something, she really is,” Shirey said. “We were defending the whole first half, but when they got those three goals, boom, boom, boom, that is a hole you are just not going to get out of against this team.
“Their back line is just solid, probably the best back line I have seen all year.”
Virginia High added two more goals later on. Aly Wright and Kaleigh Gutknecht each had assists, while Madison Worley had three saves in goal. The Bearcats had 25 shots to four for Marion.
“Virginia High is a really good team. I wish them the best, I really do,” Shirey said. “I really want them to win the state championship. That would be great for soccer in this region where we can finally get some respect around here.”
Wilson, who now has 30 goals on the season, still hasn’t figured out how Virginia High got to this point, but she isn’t going to complain.
“I have no idea. We kept working every day in practice, building it up as a team,” Wilson said. “We started out athletically just being better than every other team and then we worked on soccer skills actually and both of them combined, it is good now.”
There is no rest for the weary. Virginia High will be back out on the pitch this morning, preparing for whoever the next opponent is.
“We are practicing early morning tomorrow and getting ready for it, as much as we can do,” Wilson said. “You have just got to come out and try hard.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543