WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Arnold's PKs lead THS past Boone, 2-1

“We have played club [soccer] for as long as I can remember,” said Arnold, who was hit twice while in the box to set up the penalty kicks, and had her shoulder wrapped in ice after the match, further evidence of a physical match on both sides.

The talented junior has scored in each of Tennessee High’s four wins, breathing a sigh of relief that penalty shots found the back of the net, the first with 14:20 left in the opening half and the second with 15:34 left in the final 40 minutes for the eventual game-winning goal.

“I have practiced those a couple of times so I am pretty confident with those,” said Arnold, who had several attempts at the net stopped, several on acrobatic tries by Williams. “It was very tough, she almost got that second one, but I just fought through and I put it right in the corner. It was nice.”

Daniel Boone (3-3, 1-2) found the going just as difficult, with defenders like Paige Helms, Hannah Plumbar, Amelia Teri and Myers among the Vikings who remained active throughout the match against the Trailblazers.

“We didn’t have a lot of clears like we should have,” Myers said, “but we stayed strong and came out with the win,”