WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Arnold's PKs lead THS past Boone, 2-1

BRISTOL, Tenn. – When Sophie Arnold is lined up for a penalty kick, all usually turns out well for Tennessee High.
“We are pretty confident whenever Sophie is standing up there and taking PKs,” Tennessee High senior Keegan Myers said.
Arnold made a pair of penalty kicks and Bridget Flaherty stopped a pair of shot attempts in the final two minutes to lift the Vikings to a 2-1 Big 6 victory over Daniel Boone on a picture perfect Tuesday evening at the Stone Castle.
“She is a talented player for sure,” Tennessee High head coach Kevin Mooney said. “When you give her the ball 12 yards out and tell her to go put it in the back of the net, I like my chances on that for sure.”
They needed both, with Daniel Boone’s Abbie Williams starring in goal for the Trailblazers, stopping four shots in one sequence in front of the net in the second half, but the penalty shots were just enough for the Vikings.
“They got two. Our girl played her hard and kept her scoreless except on the PKs, and what else could I ask,” Daniel Boone head coach Steve Sessis said. “We came up short on the scoreboard, but I very, very proud of how the girls played.”
Arnold is the third member of a soccer family who is now playing big for the Vikings (4-2, 1-2), following Chloe, who now plays at Chattanooga, and Emily, who is now attending East Tennessee State.
“We have played club [soccer] for as long as I can remember,” said Arnold, who was hit twice while in the box to set up the penalty kicks, and had her shoulder wrapped in ice after the match, further evidence of a physical match on both sides.
The talented junior has scored in each of Tennessee High’s four wins, breathing a sigh of relief that penalty shots found the back of the net, the first with 14:20 left in the opening half and the second with 15:34 left in the final 40 minutes for the eventual game-winning goal.
“I have practiced those a couple of times so I am pretty confident with those,” said Arnold, who had several attempts at the net stopped, several on acrobatic tries by Williams. “It was very tough, she almost got that second one, but I just fought through and I put it right in the corner. It was nice.”
Daniel Boone (3-3, 1-2) found the going just as difficult, with defenders like Paige Helms, Hannah Plumbar, Amelia Teri and Myers among the Vikings who remained active throughout the match against the Trailblazers.
“We didn’t have a lot of clears like we should have,” Myers said, “but we stayed strong and came out with the win,”
“They better be [active]. Soccer is a pretty active game so if you are watching a lot you are in trouble,” added Mooney. “They do a good job of getting where they need to be and working hard and putting pressure on the opponents and really kind of making it tough. That is what we need. They have got to be ball hawks in the midfield for sure.”
The Trailblazers finally got on the board when Shyra Phan – perhaps the smallest player on the pitch - kicked the ball from 25 yards outside the box, sailing it over Flaherty and into the top left corner of the net to tie the score at 1-1 with 19:50 to go.
“She is terrific. A little girl, 100 pounds soaking wet and she can play the whole length of the field for 80 minutes,” Sessis said. “I don’t know where she gets it.”
Myers was surprised as well, with the Vikings putting more pressure on Phan from that point, forcing other Trailblazers to try to score as the clock ticked down to zero.
“She was really good outside of the box so we realized after she hit that post shot right there that we had to step out on her a lot more instead of just watching her,” Myers said. “We didn’t think her leg was that strong.”
Soon after that goal, the Vikings had four shots at goal inside the box, but Williams kept tipping the ball and eventually caught the ball on the fourth try. Not long after that sequence, Arnold connected on her second penalty kick.
“She got it on the fourth catch,” Sessis said. “That was crazy, it looked like a pinball game.”
“She did a good job,” said Mooney, of Williams’ effort in net. “We could have taken advantage of a couple of rebounds, but we tried our best and she stood tall most of the night.”
Daniel Boone got a couple of shots off in the final two minutes, by Tessa Arney and Kassie Estep, one that was caught by Flaherty, while the other missed its mark, with the sophomore goalkeeper serving as an obstacle to the net. Anne-Claire Elliott also had shots stopped by Flaherty.
“The big thing about Bridget is her positioning is going to be fantastic,” Mooney said. “She did a good job not spilling balls and being in the right spot and being able to take care of their shots.”
Sessis was pleased with the effort of the Trailblazers, who were coming off a win over highly regarded Science Hill last week.
“We had a great game,” he said. “It was pretty evenly matched. We had our opportunities, they had theirs. It was a great game.”
“After they beat Science Hill last week we were expecting a very tough match,” added Myers. “I thought it was very equal. I thought we played very well tonight.”
Both clubs were just happy to be playing soccer, with reminders of the lurking COVID-19 pandemic seen in the stands with fans practicing social distancing and wearing masks while the match was in progress.
“I am very thankful that we get to play,” Arnold said. “It would have been very sad if we didn’t.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!