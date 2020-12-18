WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sullivan East downs Sullivan South, 71-50

Most of the production for East came off alert passes, both around the perimeter and in the paint.

“We’re really dedicated to the extra pass,” said East coach Allan Aubrey, the father of Emma. “When we play well, we share the ball. South is a good team, but we just kind of hit them in the mouth in the second quarter.”

With a record of 8-3, East has played well all season. The Patriots were picked to win the Three Rivers Conference based off the return of four starters in Aubrey, Hare, Grubb and 5-9 junior guard Riley Nelson, who distributed 15 assists in a recent game.

Sullivan South (7-2, 1-1) was led Friday by Chloe Nelson with 18 points. South did not return any starters this year.

So did Coach Aubrey expect such a smooth start to the season?

“Yes, I did,” Aubrey said. “I don’t mean to sound arrogant or anything, but these kids work really hard and I have a lot of faith in them. We have a lot of weapons. Jenna could probably score 40, but’s she bought into passing the ball.”

According to Emma Aubrey, the Patriots aced the chemistry test long ago.