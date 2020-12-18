WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sullivan East downs Sullivan South, 71-50

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For prep basketball athletes in Northeast Tennessee, the weeks before the start of the 2020-21 season were full of anxiety due to the spread of COVID-19.
Sullivan East basketball player Emma Aubrey didn’t waste time with worry and doubt. The 5-foot-8 senior went on the attack.
“I put up at least 400 shots a day on the outdoor courts at Holston View Elementary,” Aubrey said. “It was cold some afternoons, but the extra work helped.”
Aubrey connected on four 3-pointers and 12 points Friday as the Sullivan East Patriots rolled to a 71-50 win over the Sullivan South Rebels.
Four players scored at least nine points for East, which hit nine threes as a team.
“Outside shooting is a program tradition, and we all work on it in practice,” Aubrey said.
The Patriots made their point early Friday, opening a 27-10 advantage at the 5:40 mark of the second quarter when Aubrey hit a three from the side with textbook form.
A two-year starter, Aubrey made over 100 3-pointers last season while averaging just under 10 points per game. She currently averages 11 ppg., with a success rate of 37 percent from three-point land.
Aubrey had all sorts of help Friday. Five-foot-nine sophomore forward Jenna Hare led all scorers with 25 points and over 10 rebounds, 5-8 junior guard Hayley Grubb supplied 14 points, and 5-9 sophomore forward Hannah Hodge added nine points.
Most of the production for East came off alert passes, both around the perimeter and in the paint.
“We’re really dedicated to the extra pass,” said East coach Allan Aubrey, the father of Emma. “When we play well, we share the ball. South is a good team, but we just kind of hit them in the mouth in the second quarter.”
With a record of 8-3, East has played well all season. The Patriots were picked to win the Three Rivers Conference based off the return of four starters in Aubrey, Hare, Grubb and 5-9 junior guard Riley Nelson, who distributed 15 assists in a recent game.
Sullivan South (7-2, 1-1) was led Friday by Chloe Nelson with 18 points. South did not return any starters this year.
So did Coach Aubrey expect such a smooth start to the season?
“Yes, I did,” Aubrey said. “I don’t mean to sound arrogant or anything, but these kids work really hard and I have a lot of faith in them. We have a lot of weapons. Jenna could probably score 40, but’s she bought into passing the ball.”
According to Emma Aubrey, the Patriots aced the chemistry test long ago.
“We have very similar personalities and experienced playing together, so we’ve bonded really well together,” said Aubrey, the lone senior on the team. “We all the share the ball and we all get to score. It feels like family.”
Coach Aubrey said his daughter fills several roles on his close-knit squad.
“It’s hard to be the kid of a coach,” Coach Aubrey said. “Emma played a little bit for us as a freshman and sophomore, and then she put on about 25 pounds. When Emma got a little more physical, she really dedicated herself to trying to be a good shooter and player.”
Emma is more than a shooter, according to her coach.
“The part of Emma’s game that I’m most proud of is her defense,” Aubrey said. “Emma is not a great athlete, but she’s really smart and serves as kind of the director for us on defense.
The cold temperatures have not stopped Emma Aubrey from returning to her outside laboratory at Holston View.
“I still get out there when I can, especially when we don’t have practice at school,” Aubrey said. “Every player has to work on their shot.”
S. East 71, S. South 50
SULLIVAN SOUTH (50) - L. Jordan 1 0-0 2, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Ketron 0 0-0 0, Warner 1 0-0 3, Kerney 3 0-0 6, A. Jordan 3 2-2 9, Potter 0 0-0 0, Haynie 0 0-0 0, Bailey 2 0-0 6, Nelson 6 6-8 18, Stewart 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 8-10 50.
SULLIVAN EAST (71) - Aubrey 4 0-0 12, McCarter 0 0-0 0, Nelson 3 1-2 7, Hodge 3 2-3 9, Ralston 1 1-2 4, Hare 7 9-10 25, Grubb 3 7-10 14, Ashbrook 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 20-27 71.
S. South 10 12 15 13-50
S. East 22 16 24 9-71
3-point goals - South 4 (Bailey 2, A. Jordan, Warner), SE 9 (Aubrey 4, Hare 2, Grubb, Hodge, Ralston). JV game - Sullivan East 48, Sullivan South 43. Fouled out – none.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
