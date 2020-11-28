WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: SHHS takes 56-33 win over Sullivan Central in Food City tourney

Science Hill (2-4) has five players who stand at least 5-foot-10, three of whom played in this game, providing defense, rebounding and scoring, including 10 points by 5-11 Kathryne Patton and eight from 6-0 Kijanae Morton.

“Our size is our strength. We went back this week and went from our normal fullcourt-man pressure to more zone-oriented and it has really helped us,” Whaley said. “It has kind of let us settle in, our kids are really rotating well out of it and our kids really do a good job of getting high percentage shots.”

Whaley also made sure the Hilltoppers knew to focus on point guard Emma Niebruegge, who had 22 points in the first meeting and just two in this one.

“They did a good job on her, but at the same time Emma is having to handle the ball the entire time,” Walling said. “She is having to guard their best players so I still feel like she did a fantastic job for what we needed her to do, we just didn’t hit shots when we needed them.”

Sullivan Central, which won 29 games last season, is still adjusting to the loss of 6-1 Abbey Crawford, who is now playing at Wofford, and point guard Peyton Sams, whose career has continued at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.