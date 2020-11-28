WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: SHHS takes 56-33 win over Sullivan Central in Food City tourney

BLUFF CITY – What a difference nine days make.
Science Hill used a significant size advantage, stifling defense and terrific long range shooting to avenge an earlier loss with a 56-33 Food City Thanksgiving Tournament victory over Sullivan Central on Saturday afternoon at Sullivan East’s Dyer Dome.
Sullivan Central (4-3) defeated the Hilltoppers 53-47 in the season opener on Nov. 19, but there would be no repeat in this one.
“I just don’t think we came out to play as hard as we did the first game,” Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling said. “They did a good job of adjusting things, but I felt like we did a lot to beat ourselves.”
Colleen Coughlin canned four of the Hilltoppers’ nine 3s to finish with 12 points, Jasmin Myers had three 3s and 14 points and Science Hill used their length to extend its zone defense, making it difficult for the Cougars to get good looks at the basket.
“Just a good effort by our kids,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said.
“Central took it to us at their place, they really did. Our kids were ready to go and it was a pretty good tournament for us. We played better for sure…
Our kids, from last week to this week, have really gotten better. They have come in, been a lot more focused at practice. We have done a good job.”
Science Hill (2-4) has five players who stand at least 5-foot-10, three of whom played in this game, providing defense, rebounding and scoring, including 10 points by 5-11 Kathryne Patton and eight from 6-0 Kijanae Morton.
“Our size is our strength. We went back this week and went from our normal fullcourt-man pressure to more zone-oriented and it has really helped us,” Whaley said. “It has kind of let us settle in, our kids are really rotating well out of it and our kids really do a good job of getting high percentage shots.”
Whaley also made sure the Hilltoppers knew to focus on point guard Emma Niebruegge, who had 22 points in the first meeting and just two in this one.
“They did a good job on her, but at the same time Emma is having to handle the ball the entire time,” Walling said. “She is having to guard their best players so I still feel like she did a fantastic job for what we needed her to do, we just didn’t hit shots when we needed them.”
Sullivan Central, which won 29 games last season, is still adjusting to the loss of 6-1 Abbey Crawford, who is now playing at Wofford, and point guard Peyton Sams, whose career has continued at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Allison Lambert led the Cougars with 10 points and Rachel Niebruegge canned three 3s to finish with nine points. Sullivan Central was within 18-15 early in the second quarter, but fell behind 33-20 at halftime and 42-24 going to the final period. They narrowed the margin to 42-30 in the fourth, but were outscored 14-3 the rest of the way.
“We are still trying to figure out our rotations,” Walling said. “We have got a lot of kids, we are going to have to be fast and get after it. I felt like in the third quarter there was a little spurt where we got after it on defense and kind of made a little run, but it is little mishaps, turning the ball over and being out of place on defense that really killed us.”
Sullivan Central returns to the court on Friday, playing host to Sullivan East in the Three Rivers Conference opener. Despite Saturday’s loss, Walling feels like the Cougars got what they needed out of the week-long Food City tournament.
“When I first saw our schedule and the COVID stuff happening and playing these different opponents, when I saw it I thought it is going to be a long couple of weeks, but I think our kids have been fantastic,” Walling said. “We have had a really good tournament.
“I think in the long run there were some negatives today, but I will take the positives out of it. I feel like we are going to get better because of it.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
