WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bright back from COVID to coach THS past Hampton

“We’re all happy to be back together,” Bright said.

With crisp passing and active defense, the Vikings put together one of their best efforts of the season. THS outscored Hampton 17-0 in the second quarter en route to a 28-6 halftime lead.

Senior wing Annie Hayes provided the outside shooting for THS with three 3-pointers and 17 points, while 5-foot-7 senior point guard Riley Fritts added 13 points on bold drives.

“We only had a few days to prepare because of the quarantine, but we have most of our players back now and we were really excited to get back out there,” Fritts said. “I definitely think this was the best we’ve played as a team.”

According to Fritts, the Vikings adjusted in various ways during their 10-day break.

“Coach Bright sent us workouts to follow and we practiced on our own,” Fritts said. “We also got a lot of encouraging texts. We were expected to pick up where we left off.”

The THS players wear masks on the bench and set in assigned spaces.

“It’s not fun wearing a mask, but you’ve got to do everything you can to have the chance to play,” Fritts said.