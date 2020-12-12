WATCH NOW: PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bright back from COVID to coach THS past Hampton

BRISTOL, Tenn. – One week ago, Tennessee High Vikings girls basketball coach Kim Bright was struggling with COVID-19.
“I was very sick and could not get out of bed for four days,” Bright said. “I couldn’t even hold my head up.”
Saturday afternoon at Viking Hall, Bright guided her team to a 57-17 win over the Hampton Bulldogs.
“This Saturday was much better,” Bright said.
Bright said she tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the Vikings competed in a tournament at David Crockett High School on Nov. 25.
The THS coaches and players were placed under quarantine for 10 days, returning to practice on Dec. 9. Bright said two other members of the coaching staff and one player were also impacted by the coronavirus
“We’ve been taking extra safety extra precautions and everything all season,” Bright said. “For me, the worst part was not knowing a lot about the virus and being unsure how I was going to feel the next day. My husband also tested positive, but I was lucky that I didn’t have to stay in a hospital.”
Attendance at Viking Hall Saturday was again limited to family members and the use of face masks was mandatory. It appeared that every fan followed that mandate Saturday.
“We’re all happy to be back together,” Bright said.
With crisp passing and active defense, the Vikings put together one of their best efforts of the season. THS outscored Hampton 17-0 in the second quarter en route to a 28-6 halftime lead.
Senior wing Annie Hayes provided the outside shooting for THS with three 3-pointers and 17 points, while 5-foot-7 senior point guard Riley Fritts added 13 points on bold drives.
“We only had a few days to prepare because of the quarantine, but we have most of our players back now and we were really excited to get back out there,” Fritts said. “I definitely think this was the best we’ve played as a team.”
According to Fritts, the Vikings adjusted in various ways during their 10-day break.
“Coach Bright sent us workouts to follow and we practiced on our own,” Fritts said. “We also got a lot of encouraging texts. We were expected to pick up where we left off.”
The THS players wear masks on the bench and set in assigned spaces.
“It’s not fun wearing a mask, but you’ve got to do everything you can to have the chance to play,” Fritts said.
A three-year starter, Fritts orchestrated the THS offense against the Bulldogs and set up teammates for easy scores.
“We still need to work on reading each other and moving the ball faster, but we’ve improved in those areas,” Fritts said. “My game is driving, and I’ve worked on shooting more.”
Fritts has honed her skills through backyard basketball sessions with her brother Maddox, a sophomore guard for the THS boys team.
“I started playing basketball first, and then he kind of picked the game up,” Fritts said. “We shoot together. And of course, I usually win.”
Tori Ryan, a 5-8 senior post, contributed 12 points for THS Saturday along with rebounding.
The Vikings begin their Big Seven Conference schedule next week with a road game against Daniel Boone on Tuesday before hosting Science Hill on Friday.
For now, Bright and her players are just happy to be free from their COVID-19 quarantine.
“I feel almost normal now,” Bright said. “This was a great day for our kids and our program. We played good defense, we worked a team, and we had fun.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!