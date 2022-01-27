WATCH NOW | PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Anna McKee leads John Battle to win over Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. – Every basketball coach needs an athlete like Anna McKee.

A 5-foot-9 senior, McKee is a four-year starter for the John Battle Trojans and has split time at all five positions on the court.

That experience and versatility Wednesday night.

With a mix of drives and jumpers from McKee, John Battle rolled to a 68-52 over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District game.

McKee led all scorers with 21.

“ It’s dandy to have Anna on the team,” John Battle coach Jeff Adkins said. “We want the ball in her hands so we can get the offense rolling.”

The Trojans (6-9, 2-3) rolled out to leads of 19-1 and 33-12 in the first half Wednesday

How neat was that start for John Battle?

“ We haven’t shot the ball that good all season,” Adkins said.

Battle converted eight three-pointers for the game, as freshman Kara Kelley (15 points) found her range from the perimeter.

Abingdon closed within 61-45 with 3:12 left, but it was too late,

Powerful sophomore Ella Seymore led AHS with 18 points, while sophomore point guard Cadence Waters added 10.

AHS coach Jimmy Brown held a lengthy post-game discussion with team and was not available for comment.

The Falcons (7-8, 1-5) began the season with a 6-1 record.

Eight different players scored for Battle. The hidden hero was sophomore defensive ace Charlee McKee, who keep AHS standout Sarah Williams in check. Charlee is the sister of Anna.

“ Everybody contributed,” said Anna McKee, who averages fifteen points per game. “It was a fun night.”

What is the favorite spot for Anna McKee?

“ I’ve been everywhere from center to point guard,” McKee said. “I prefer to play inside, but I will go wherever the coach needs me.”

McKee is the daughter of former John Battle three-sport standout Amber (Kelley) McKee, who also played volleyball at King University.

“ Anna has been with me all four years and she’s improved each season,” Adkins said. “She can post up, shoot, drive and do everything else. Tonight, was one of her best games and it came at a good time.”

Battle travels to Mountain 7 title contender Ridgeview tonight for its third game in three nights.

“ I think the girls finally figured out that they can play basketball, and a win like this is good for all these girls,” Adkins said. “We’re tickled, and I hope that carries over.”

Anna McKee also hopes to keep the momentum flowing.

“ We’ve never beat Abingdon since I’ve been on varsity, so this was a big deal,” McKee said, “Everybody has underestimated us this season, but I think we’re ready to prove some people wrong.”

