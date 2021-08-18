WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Webb gem; With college decision made, Sage Webb seeks to lead Blue Tornado to better results

RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands senior Sage Webb emerged as one of the top receivers in far Southwest Virginia by relying on intelligence and vision.
That formula will come in handy at his next stop.
On Aug. 6, Webb announced that he has made a verbal commitment to play football at the University of Pennsylvania in the Ivy League.
“I didn’t really know that much about the Ivy League when Penn offered me,” Webb said.
What was Webb’s reaction on his visit to the prestigious Philadelphia institution that dates to 1740?
“The whole experience was just surreal,” Webb said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect going in, but there is so much history on that campus. The people there love to win, not just in the classroom but with hard-nosed football.”
The 6-foot, 174-pound
Webb knows something about high standards in academics and athletics. Last season, the 4.0 student earned first-team Virginia High School Coaches Association honors after scoring 10 touchdowns.
Webb will again work primarily from the slot receiver position this fall but could see the ball in a variety for roles for first-year head coach Jeff Tarter.
“Coach Tarter makes the game fun, and it’s been a blessing to play for him the past three years,” Webb said.
According to Webb, the calling card for Tarter is his ability to connect with and motivate young athletes.
“Coach Tarter knows how to get the most out of his players. Going into every practice, he motivates us like we’re preparing for a game the following day,” Webb said.
Webb caught six of the 14 touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Gavin Cox last season, but the Blues (3-4) posted their first losing record since 2017. Richlands also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000.
The redemption tour for Cox and his teammates began shortly after the Blues dropped a 38-34 decision at Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One game.
“Nobody has worked harder over the summer than Gavin,” Webb said. “Gavin has been on a mission.”
That mission for Cox has featured daily 7 a.m. runs through Richlands and Cedar Bluff. The slimmed-down Cox is listed at 6-foot-7 and 267 pounds on the Richlands roster.
“Gavin and I have been throwing and working out 3-4 times a week since the spring season ended,” Webb said. “Our offense was kind of hit and miss at times last season, but I think Gavin is going to have a great senior year.”
The name of the game for Webb is speed. Webb, who said he has been timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, takes pride in faking out and then zooming past defenders.
“I like to make the first tackler miss and turn a five-yard catch into 15 yards,” Webb said.
The beauty of the pass-heavy spread formation long favored by Richlands is the ability to get the ball to athletes in open space. Webb will get his opportunities to work magic but slowing him is another question.
“Knowing the offense is very important for a receiver,” Webb said. “I enjoy the weekly challenge, and I spend a lot of time preparing my body and studying the circumstances of each game.”
Tarter revealed one clue for opponents around far Southwest Virginia.
“We’re going to get the ball in the hands of Sage every way we can. He can do a lot of things,” Tarter said
Over the past three years, Webb has seen time as a safety and cornerback on defense along with receiver, running back and quarterback on offense. He’s also been effective as a kick returner.
“I’ve taken a few snaps at quarterback from the Wildcat formation,” Webb said. “It’s possible I could take more snaps this season. Coach Tarter has his tricks.
“I like playing the slot receiver in the spread because I can move to multiple spots on either side of the field and defenders can’t lock into one position. But I’m just thankful to be anywhere on the field.”
The other mentor for Webb is his father Mike, who earned all-region honors as a defensive end at Garden High School. Mike Webb also coached football at Garden under legendary head coach Roger Rife. Sage and his family moved from the Twin Valley community to Richlands in the fifth grade.
Webb attended football camps at schools like Richmond and William & Mary this past summer in addition to making 5-6 recruiting visits. Webb said that he also received an offer to play at Columbia University, another Ivy League school located in New York City, before deciding on the University of Pennsylvania.
The Penn Quakers play at Franklin Field, which is billed as the oldest stadium still operating for football. Franklin Field, the home of the famed Penn Relays, was also the first stadium in the United States with a scoreboard and upper deck of seats.
“I had a long talk with the head football coach at Penn (Ray Priore) and he won me over with how they love the game there and how dedicated everyone in the program is,” said Webb, who plans to major in marketing. “I was recruited as a slot receiver, with the ability to return punts and kickoffs.”
The immediate concern for Webb is the Aug. 27 season opener at home against Gate City.
“I wanted to make my college decision before the season started,” Webb said. “Our players have bought into Coach Tarter’s approach, and we’ve all been competing in practice.
“I want to be the best, that’s my mindset. But there’s always room for improvement.”
