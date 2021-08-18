WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Webb gem; With college decision made, Sage Webb seeks to lead Blue Tornado to better results

According to Webb, the calling card for Tarter is his ability to connect with and motivate young athletes.

“Coach Tarter knows how to get the most out of his players. Going into every practice, he motivates us like we’re preparing for a game the following day,” Webb said.

Webb caught six of the 14 touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Gavin Cox last season, but the Blues (3-4) posted their first losing record since 2017. Richlands also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000.

The redemption tour for Cox and his teammates began shortly after the Blues dropped a 38-34 decision at Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One game.

“Nobody has worked harder over the summer than Gavin,” Webb said. “Gavin has been on a mission.”

That mission for Cox has featured daily 7 a.m. runs through Richlands and Cedar Bluff. The slimmed-down Cox is listed at 6-foot-7 and 267 pounds on the Richlands roster.

“Gavin and I have been throwing and working out 3-4 times a week since the spring season ended,” Webb said. “Our offense was kind of hit and miss at times last season, but I think Gavin is going to have a great senior year.”