WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: VHS back on home turf as Bearcats down Tazewell, 37-14

BRISTOL, Va. – It had been 666 days since Virginia High played at Gene Malcolm Stadium. It’s safe to say the Bearcats were glad to be back.
“It feels great, we had a lot of people out here, it is nice to be under these lights again,” said Virginia High senior running back Stevie Thomas, whose Bearcats had not played on its home field since November of 2019. All four home games in the spring were played at the Stone Castle. “We haven’t been on this field in way back, it has been too long.”
Thomas enjoyed his return, rushing for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a season-opening 37-14 Southwest District victory over Tazewell on a muggy Friday night in Derrick Patterson’s first game as head coach at Virginia High.
“Obviously anytime you get a win you have to be happy,” said Patterson, who left Holston to replace Michael Crist in May. “I am really proud of our character and how those things have come along, the outside the football things. I felt like we played hard. It was a good start. I was proud of just how hard our kids played.”
Thomas suffered a torn ACL prior to what was supposed to be the fall season of 2020. He was limited in his return in the spring, but certainly looked fine on Friday, scoring on touchdown runs of 49, 42 and 36 yards to help the Bearcats take a 30-6 halftime lead.
He is a great running back. I am so proud of him for coming back from that surgery,” said Tazewell head coach J’Me Harris, whose son, Chancellor, suffered a similar injury, and is now playing at Morehead State. “I know exactly what he went through to get back so I told him after the game I was super proud of him. He had an excellent game tonight and we are not going to be the only defense he does that to.”
Virginia High (1-0, 1-0) was also effective through the air, with Brody Jones completing his first nine passes and finishing with 174 yards, including a short pass that Patrick Poku turned into a 46-yard touchdown for the first points of the game. Poku had two receptions for 85 yards to lead the Bearcats.
“We are really talented. Brody had a great game, I thought he had some really good decisions,” said Patterson, whose Bearcats also got a 12-yard scoring run from freshman Alijah Burks. “Just all the way around, we have got some talent and we have the opportunity to be pretty good. We have just got to stay healthy and stay focused and just keep pushing forward, keeping working hard, don’t be satisfied.”
Tazewell (0-1, 0-1) quarterback Carter Creasy threw for 294 yards, including touchdowns of 20 yards to Chase Noel and 31 to Jared Mullins, but the Bulldogs were held to negative yards on the ground. Mullins caught 10 passes for 92 yards, while Cassius Harris had nine receptions for 148 yards in the loss.
Virginia High was able to pressure Creasy, who was making his first varsity start, with Dashaun Taylor and Donnie Thomas each recording multiple sacks, one of which resulted in a safety by Thomas. Lucas Alvarado also had a sack and fumble recovery.
“Our coaches did a good job of preparing this week and trying to get them ready and our guys have done a great job of buying in,” said Patterson, whose Bearcats visit John Battle next Friday. “It has been a solid couple of weeks for us so we just kind of hope to keep the momentum rolling.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Tazewell, with a visit on tap next week to Southwest District favorite Graham.
“We played a really good football team on their home field tonight and they played well,” said Harris, whose Bulldogs lost three seniors from last year’s squad now playing college football. “Some of our young guys struggled a little bit early to adjust to the game speed of a varsity football game, but I thought they responded well in the second half. We played a little better once we got our feet underneath us.”
Tazewell 6 0 0 8 - 14
Virginia High 16 14 0 7 - 37
Scoring Summary
VH-Poku 46 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
TZ-Noel 20 pass from Creasy (run failed)
VH-S.Thomas 49 run (Cox kick)
VH-Safety, quarterback tackled in end zone
VH-S.Thomas 42 run (Cox kick)
VH-S.Thomas 36 run (Cox kick)
VH-Burks 12 run (Cox kick)
TZ-Ja.Mullins 31 pass from Creasy (Harris pass from Creasy)
Team Stats
First downs: TZ 18, VH 13. Rush-yards: TZ 19-(-14), VH 20-193. Pass yards: TZ 294, VH 174. Comp-Att-Int: TZ 25-38-0, VH 10-13-0. Fumbles-Lost: TZ 2-1, VH 2-1. Penalty-yards: TZ 6-45, VH 2-30. Punts-Avg. TZ 1-26, VH 0-0.
