WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: VHS back on home turf as Bearcats down Tazewell, 37-14

He is a great running back. I am so proud of him for coming back from that surgery,” said Tazewell head coach J’Me Harris, whose son, Chancellor, suffered a similar injury, and is now playing at Morehead State. “I know exactly what he went through to get back so I told him after the game I was super proud of him. He had an excellent game tonight and we are not going to be the only defense he does that to.”

Virginia High (1-0, 1-0) was also effective through the air, with Brody Jones completing his first nine passes and finishing with 174 yards, including a short pass that Patrick Poku turned into a 46-yard touchdown for the first points of the game. Poku had two receptions for 85 yards to lead the Bearcats.

“We are really talented. Brody had a great game, I thought he had some really good decisions,” said Patterson, whose Bearcats also got a 12-yard scoring run from freshman Alijah Burks. “Just all the way around, we have got some talent and we have the opportunity to be pretty good. We have just got to stay healthy and stay focused and just keep pushing forward, keeping working hard, don’t be satisfied.”