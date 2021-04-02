WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Union defeats Eastside, 35-13

“I thought my kids came out here today and they were up for the challenge and they played their hind ends off and that is all I can ask of them at the end of the day.”

Any hopes for the Spartans went away quickly when Malachi Jenkins returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards and Honeycutt followed with a 48-yard scamper for a 21-6 lead with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

“I think they were kind of targeting Lomax so I thought I should show them who I am and I try to take advantage of that whenever people overlook me,” Honeycutt said. “I just took the holes and did what I could do and I think I showed them who I am today.”

Union got two more long scoring runs, a 60-yard dash to the end zone by Johnny Satterfield and a 21-yard run from Jenkins, who played well in place of Bradley Bunch at quarterback in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Peyton Honeycutt probably played his best game of the year at running back. Johnny Satterfield played really well in the backfield and obviously Zavier, he has played well every game for us,” said Turner, whose Bears had 114 yards on 12 penalties. “I thought our kids played hard. We were just glad to get this game in, just have a chance for them to play.