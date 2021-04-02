WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Union defeats Eastside, 35-13

COEBURN, Va. - It might seem easy to overlook Peyton Honeycutt when Union has Zavier Lomax in the backfield.
That isn’t a good idea, as Honeycutt showed by rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns in leading Union to a 35-13 victory over Eastside in a rare 5:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Carl McConnell Stadium.
Union (4-2) will travel to Graham next Saturday in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs. The Bears split a pair of decisions with the G-Men in 2019, with Graham getting the postseason win.
“We needed motivation coming to Graham so I figured we should run the ball,” Honeycutt said. “We wanted to come at them early and I got a couple of holes from good blockers. Zavier blocked great for me. It was great for me and it opened up and I got a few touchdowns and got a lot of yards.”
Eastside (4-2), which will play Grundy in a plus-one game next week, was victimized by long runs from the Bears, which finished with 338 yards on the ground, scoring touchdowns from 15, 41, 48, 60 and 13 yards.
“I thought our offensive line did a really good job coming off the football and blocking,” Union head coach Travis Turner said. “I thought our running backs blocked for each other really good and our wide receivers did a good job. On those long runs, we got that last level of blocking from those wideouts and we had a couple of home runs.”
Honeycutt scored from 15 yards on Union’s second possession after a high snap on a punt gave the Bears the ball at the Eastside 15. Koby Crist made the first of four extra point conversions for a 7-0 lead.
“The line blocked great,” Honeycutt said. “This was just a bunch of good blocking for me, I couldn’t do it without any of them. It was great.”
Union was then able to take possession at midfield after Eastside turned the ball over on downs, and Lomax got loose for a 41-yard scoring run and a 14-0 halftime lead. Lomax finished with 78 yards rushing and also had 17 tackles on defense.
“When we kept them from driving the football, we did OK, but when they hit a few big ones on us that just kind of turned the momentum,” said Eastside head coach Mike Rhodes, whose Spartans’ lone first half scoring threat ended when Union’s Corbyn Jenkins picked off a pass in the end zone.
Eastside, which received 120 yards from Bryson Shepherd, drove 73 yards on 12 plays on the opening possession of the second half, with Will Stansberry connecting with Jordan Gray from 3 yards out on a 4th and 2. Union’s Trey Smith blocked the extra point keeping the lead at 13-6 with 6:41 left in the third quarter.
“Working with Coach Turner as long as I did he knew what I was going to do and we kind of knew what they were going to do,” said Rhodes, a former assistant until Turner, whose Spartans dropped to 0-3 against the Bears. “He caught me a couple of times in some positions, but yal’ll know how good a football team Union is.
“I thought my kids came out here today and they were up for the challenge and they played their hind ends off and that is all I can ask of them at the end of the day.”
Any hopes for the Spartans went away quickly when Malachi Jenkins returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards and Honeycutt followed with a 48-yard scamper for a 21-6 lead with 6:26 left in the third quarter.
“I think they were kind of targeting Lomax so I thought I should show them who I am and I try to take advantage of that whenever people overlook me,” Honeycutt said. “I just took the holes and did what I could do and I think I showed them who I am today.”
Union got two more long scoring runs, a 60-yard dash to the end zone by Johnny Satterfield and a 21-yard run from Jenkins, who played well in place of Bradley Bunch at quarterback in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Peyton Honeycutt probably played his best game of the year at running back. Johnny Satterfield played really well in the backfield and obviously Zavier, he has played well every game for us,” said Turner, whose Bears had 114 yards on 12 penalties. “I thought our kids played hard. We were just glad to get this game in, just have a chance for them to play.
“We didn’t want to be a game short, especially for our seven seniors we have got, a chance to get on the field and play again.”
Eastside finished the scoring on a 43-yard run by Shepherd, who ran for 120 yards in the game. Shepherd also had 10 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Spartans, who certainly drew the praise of Rhodes.
“These seniors have worked their hind ends off. I have been here for three years and I think they have left this program better than when they got here,” Rhodes said. “I can’t say enough about those 10 seniors, their leadership, their character, how they are off the field is even more impressive than how they are on it. I am truly blessed to be able to be their coach.”
Union must now prepare for Graham, which is 5-0, having won the Southwest District title with at least two Division I prospects on the field.
“I think we can beat them, we just have to stay focused and we have got to do what we can do,” Honeycutt said. “It is Union football, it is Union High School, anything can happen in high school football.”
Union 14 0 14 7 - 35
Eastside 0 0 6 7 - 13
Scoring summary
UN-Honeycutt 15 run (Crist kick)
UN-Lomax 41 run (Crist kick)
ES-Gray 3 pass from Stansberry (kick blocked)
UN-Honeycutt 48 run (Crist kick)
UN-Satterfield 60 run (Crist kick)
UN-M.Jenkins 13 run (Wharton kick)
ES-Shepherd 43 run (Hill kick)
Team Stats
First downs: UN 14; ES 14. Rush-yards: UN 35-338; ES 39-137. Pass yards: UN 29; ES 87. Comp-Att-Int: UN 3-5-0; ES 11-23-1. Fumbles-lost: UN 2-1; ES 1-0. Penalty-yards: UN 12-114; ES 3-30. Punts-Avg: UN 3-40.0; ES 4-27.0.
