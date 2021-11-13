WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs improves to 10-1 with first-round playoff triumph over Eastside

NICKELSVILLE, Va. – In four seasons at Twin Springs, Mason Elliott has been part of a football program that has gone from 1-9 to 10-1, claiming its first Cumberland District championship since 1995, while picking up the Titans’ first playoff win since 2004 on Saturday.
“It is just crazy thinking about it in my head,” said Elliott, who had four acrobatic receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, and also had a drive-stopping interception during the Titans’ 36-13 Region 1D playoff win over rival Eastside. “I feel like I have kind of grown up with these coaches in a sort of way.
“They came in, brought us in like family and we took their steps and we are here now. We have made ourselves a good run for it.”
Not a bad way to celebrate senior day for Elliott and the rest of his 10 classmates responsible for the turnaround.
“ It was a really exciting day,” Elliott said. “I love coming out here with all my seniors and the rest of the football team. We are all friends and family, it is a great day to pick up a win against the Spartans, a very good coached football team.”
Twin Springs (10-1) had ridden the legs of Ryan Horne to a 48-33 regular season win over the Spartans. The Titans spread it out this time, with Eli McCoy and Kyler Ford each scoring a pair of touchdowns to build a 30-13 halftime lead.
Horne had 317 yards in the previous meeting so fourth-year head coach Keith Warner knew where Eastside’s focus would be.
“ We have athletes so we put the ball in our athletes’ hands and let them make plays and that is the luxury that we have,” said Warner, whose Titans had lost their last six playoff games. “We trust those guys and that is a testament of our kids. They don’t care who does it, they don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to win and it showed today.”
McCoy had 87 yards rushing, including a 27-yard touchdown, and also forced a fumble and returned it 55 yards for another score. He also had a fumble recovery, and tied for the team lead with seven tackles.
“ Eli is a speedster. If we give him a crease or a hole he is going to hit and he is going to make a play in it,” Warner said. “It is nice to have those guys.”
While the Spartans were able to limit to Horne to 73 yards, there was too much of McCoy, Ford and quarterback Abel Dingus, who threw for 143 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Michael Wagner also had a pair of key second half receptions for 40 yards and two first downs.
“ They just had a lot of weapons. I thought we did a pretty good job against the run game with the Horne kid. After the last game we really focused on that, trying to take away Mason Elliott and then McCoy got loose,” Rhodes said. “It is kind of like you fill two holes and the next one comes up. It is pick your poison and that kid had a good game and they were well prepared by Coach Warner. I thought our kids fought tooth and nail.”
Ford ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard dash quick hitter to put Twin Springs up by double digits to stay. That was soon followed by a short pass from Eastside’ Jaxsyn Collins to the Spartans’ Eli McCoy, who was hit by Twin Springs’ McCoy, forcing a fumble that he picked up and returned 55 yards for a touchdown and the 16-7 lead.
“ That fumble return for a touchdown, that really kind of changed momentum and we were never really able to get it back and they kind of kept their foot down and we were playing catch-up from there on out,” Rhodes said. “That was a good play by the kid, he came up and scooped up the football.
“ It felt like it laid there for 20 minutes sitting there watching it, but they picked up and scooped it. Some days the ball bounces your way, some days it don’t.”
That was followed by Ford’s run and a 27-yard dash by Twin Springs’ McCoy for the 30-7 lead.
Eastside, which scored first on a 40-yard pass from Collins to Gray, pulled within 30-13 at the break on a
33-yard halfback pass from Jordan Gray to the Spartans’ Eli McCoy, but the Titans scored the only second half points on a late 5-yard run by Ford.
“ That is one heck of a football team. Both games we have played have kind of been knockdown, drag outs and they beat us twice. They are the better team,” Rhodes said. ““We will be back, I promise, they played better than us, both of those games.”
Ethan Hill ran for 90 yards for the Spartans, while McCoy (6-78) and Gray (5-71) combined for 11 receptions from Collins, who threw for 120 yards. Hill also had an interception and fumble recovery, while Jordan Sexton had 13 tackles.
Twin Springs returns to the gridiron next Saturday to play host to Patrick Henry.
“ It is another weekend of playoff football, a playoff win,” Warner said. “I am just tickled to death and I am so happy for my guys, this community and the school. It makes my heart happy to see positivity taking place in our program.
“ Hats off to our kids, but hats off to those guys too. Eastside has got a heck of a ball team guys. I am telling you, that is a really good football team and one of the best coaches in Southwest Virginia. My hats off to them.
Eastside 7 6 0 0 - 13
Twin Springs 8 22 0 6 - 36
Scoring summary
ES-Gray 39 pass from Collins (Carico kick)
TS-Elliott 16 pass from Dingus (Horne run)
TS-McCoy 55 fumble return (Elliott pass from Dingus)
TS-Ford 64 run (pass failed)
TS-McCoy 28 run (Wagner pass from Dingus)