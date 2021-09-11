WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Turner-Bradshaw leads Graham past Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. – Graham senior football player Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw was all business before Friday’s Southwest District showdown against Richlands.
“I had my headphones on all day, and I was locked in,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “I couldn’t wait to play.”
After gaining inspiration from the words and beats of American rapper Playboi Carti, Graham’s X-factor went to work.
Living up to his NCAA Division I recruit status, Turner-Bradshaw collected three first half touchdowns as the G-Men rolled to a 35-0 win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.
“I had so much fun,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “Catching passes or running the ball, I just like the big plays.”
The first big play came on a 43-yard TD pass on a post pattern from quarterback Zack Blevins with 3:12 left in the opening quarter.
“The coach called Smash,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “My quarterback has an arm. He put the ball in the right spot, and I used my speed to get there.”
Turner-Bradshaw soon followed with a 67-yard strike on a jet sweep.
“The coaches told me to cut it up as soon as I saw a hole, so I followed their advice,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
After a 4-yard scoring run up the middle by Blevins, Bradshaw finished off his first half thrill show by catching a 13-yard TD pass from Blevins.
Turner-Bradshaw, who said he was timed at 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at a recent University of Virginia camp, did his damage despite facing the double coverage.
“I’m used to that now. I just try to do my thing,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
Graham coach Tony Palmer is accustomed to magic from his speedster.
“Xayvion is a senior leader of the team and he’s making the plays he’s supposed to make, but a lot of kids did good things for us tonight,” Palmer said.
Blevins, who didn’t take any snaps at quarterback last season, emerged with 164 yards rushing and two scores on 13 carries.
Blevins accepted a more prominent role since quarterback Brayden Meadows suffered an ankle injury last week.
“In the last three years [against Graham], the quarterback has hurt us bad running the ball,” Richlands coach Jeff Tarter said. “I thought we had things set up tonight to where we could make some plays on the quarterback, but we’ve got some work to do.”
Most of the second half was played with a running clock as Graham churned out yards behind speedy Tydrez Clemons and a big offensive line. The G-Men finished with 301 yards rushing.
“The thing that bothered me the most was our tackling. We just did not tackle,” Tarter said. “We had been making progress the past few weeks, but when we unable to play Union [due to COVID] and it hurt. But there’s no excuse for not making tackles when you’re in position.”
Six-foot-seven Richlands quarterback Gavin Cox had little time to operate, as the G-Men recorded four sacks in the first half.
“Graham was bringing in lineman after lineman,” Tarter said. “We’ve got some kids coming, but they’re not ready for this. It was a smack.”
Cox completed 13 passes for 151 yards, but Richlands was held to 22 yards rushing as Graham defenders such as Connor Roberts swarmed. University of Pennsylvania recruit Sage Webb, who also intercepted a pass, was the most effective receiver for Richlands.
“We made a lot of improvement from our first game last week, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Palmer said.
Tarter said the Blues only had two days to prepare for Graham due to COVID-19 issues within his program. Two Richlands assistant coaches were unable to participate on Friday.
Graham has also missed a game and practices due to COVID.
“We didn’t get many preseason practices in, so this was kind of like our first game,” Palmer said. Several teams are going through the same thing, so we just have to grind through it.”
Turner-Bradshaw was the grind master on Friday.
“We were coming off a hard week in practice after we got 24 penalties in last week’s game,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “We got punished for that on Monday, and we just wanted to come out and play well in this big rivalry. And that’s what we did.”
Graham 7 21 7 0-35
Richlands 0 0 0 0-0
Scoring Summary
G – Turner-Bradshaw 43 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 67 run (Morgan kick)
G – Blevins 4 run (Morgan kick)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 13 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Blevins 22 run (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 16, R 10; Rushes-Yards: G 35-301, R 29-22; Passing Yards: G 76, R 151; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 4-11-1, R 13-20-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: G 12-105, R 10-80; Punts-Average: G 1-19, R 5-16
