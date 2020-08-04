WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: THS hits the field for contact drills in preparation of season's opener

“We have bought some of these [masks] for everybody so we have got them up as much as we can wear it and we are still going to social distance when we are not in a drill, but you have to bang with each other. We encourage these [masks], but it is not always the case where we are wearing them.”

Mays, who said his players had been gathering four days a week in small groups since the TSSAA-mandated dead period ended on July 4, pointed out the need for contact to prepare for the physicality of football with hopes of meeting the Indians as scheduled in just over two weeks.

“That is our plan. Today is our first day of banging. In football the old word is ‘callused’ up,” he said. “You have got to get through the soreness and get back out of it and be ready to play. I worried, the closer we got, the less callused we are going to be so we are just trying to callused up right now.”

There are still questions away from the field. Online instruction is slated to begin on Thursday and continue through Aug. 14, with hopes of returning to a classroom setting the following week for the first time since mid-March.

“I haven’t been to school in a while,” Keller said. “I am kind of happy to go back to school, it has been a while since I have been inside the school. I kind of miss it now.”