WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It will be hard to top Eli Topping’s first look at the West Ridge High School football field.
It came on Thursday morning during the Wolves’ first-ever fall sports media day. It was also the first time most of them had ever seen their new home.
“I have not [been here],” said Topping, a former Sullivan South student, who is now a senior running back and linebacker for the Wolves. “I have seen pictures of it, but this is awesome, this has exceeded my expectations. I have been dying to get out there, this place is just beautiful.”
Construction continues on Lynn Road in Blountville, with West Ridge slated to open its inaugural school year on Aug. 9. The facility will bring together the enrollments of three schools, Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North, all of which will be used for other needs going forward.
“At first it was tough, but stuff like that happens sometimes,” said Topping, who was an All-Class 4 linebacker last season for the Rebels. “We couldn’t control it, but we are making the best out of it right now. I am really looking forward to it because I have got some friends now that I never thought I would have and a lot of seniors on this team so I am looking forward to it.”
Access to campus has largely been restricted due to construction, but it was open Thursday for pictures and interviews with the fall sports teams, which includes football, volleyball, girls soccer, cross country and golf, in addition to the cheerleaders and members of the dance team.
It had been a long time coming.
“I was so excited to get here this morning,” said Peyton Greene, a former Sullivan Central student, who will be a senior wide receiver and safety and will return kicks for the Wolves. “This is the first time I have been on [the field]. I love it, the school looks amazing, the field looks incredible. I love it here.”
Both the varsity and junior varsity football teams were met at the parking lot on the far end of campus by West Ridge principal Dr. Josh Davis and football coach Justin Hilton. They led the team through campus, down hallways and to the football field for what could be termed the first “Wolf Walk.”
“If it didn’t get your pulse rate walking in today something is wrong with you,” Hilton said. “Dr. Davis walked the team in with me and as we were coming through the school you could see them looking around and I felt like we were coming to play. I can only imagine what that is going to be like on that first Friday when we get to scrap it on and walk in side by side.”
That will come on Sept. 3 for the home opener with 6A member Science Hill. That will be preceded by road games on Aug. 20 at Volunteer, followed the next week at Daniel Boone.
“It is going to be really exciting. I am going to have chill bumps the whole time probably,” said Topping, of that first home game. “I am really excited. Everyone is coming together good and coming out here in this beautiful stadium has got me really excited. I am looking forward to that.”
So is Hilton, and the rest of the Wolves.
“I think they were ready to walk in here today. I think they were excited to see this facility and it is nice, it is state of the art, we are excited to be here,” he said. “We have got a lot of people that are working extremely hard, the coaches and the players alike, so we are ready to debut it at Volunteer.”
Much will be different for West Ridge, including the competition. Both Sullivan South and Sullivan Central were classified as 4A schools, while Sullivan North was 2A. West Ridge will begin its existence in 6A.
“It is going to be a big jump, the main thing is there are athletes all over the field in 6A,” Topping said. “Luckily, we came from the toughest 4A conference in the state with Greeneville and Elizabethton so South guys and Central guys have a little bit of experience.
“The main thing is there are just athletes all over the field that we have to account for.”
West Ridge will prepare for what lies ahead with a trio of scrimmages, which began on Thursday at two-time 4A defending state champion Elizabethton. The Wolves will host Greeneville – which won the previous two 4A state titles – next Friday and will finish up at Sullivan East on Aug. 13.
“We are going to take on some of the most physical football teams in our area,” Hilton said, “and we think that is going to prepare us for what’s coming.”
Hilton began the process of team bonding and blending talent from the three schools in December, a week after he was selected to lead the Wolves.
“It has been intense, it has been nice and it has been good to see people that probably could have taken plays off in the past have to do things to make themselves better,” Hilton said. “The competition has been great and I think these guys understand that when the dust settles, we are going to have to accept those roles, continue to make each other better, but that goes from adults all the way to kids.
“We are all going to have new roles and we have got to accept those and do the best we can in them.”
Topping has been ready for that challenge, and likes the talent he has seen on the field.
“There has been a lot competition, but it is some good experience,” Topping said. “Our defensive backfield should be really good. We have got some older guys, our receivers have got experience. We have just got experience all over the field.
Offensively, the 6-foot-1, 222-pound Topping will share running back duties with Kaleb McClain, both of whom will run behind an experienced offensive line. He also paired with quarterback Ethan Bergeron last year for the Rebels.
“We will change it up some, but we will still stick with some traditional stuff that we do,” Topping said. “We are always going to be a tough running team and we are just going to play tough, physical football every game.”
West Ridge has spent its early preparations at Sullivan South, but will begin using their new field on a daily basis beginning on Monday. Hilton can’t wait to show off what the Wolves will now call home.
“I hope the communities from all these different places are going to come in and just see this in person, see what our Board of Education and our superintendent have invested in right here and how phenomenal it is,” Hilton said. “It is a work in progress and there are going to be things we are going to improve, but if you look around, I am as proud as can be of this place.”
Topping is confident those fans will be supportive, and will fill the bleachers on Friday nights.
“I think they are,” he said. “The football team has worked and we have bonded really well so I think that will be good for the whole community.”
There is plenty of intrigue and mystery surrounding the Wolves and what to expect in this first season.
“We don’t talk very much about winning and losing. We are going to go and compete,” Hilton said. “I know this sounds like coach-speak, but it’s true. You have got to play as hard as you can and with the players we have got we think we can be successful if we will just go out and not beat ourselves.”
Topping echoes those sentiments, sounding just a coach in the process.
“We are just going to go out there and control what we can control, which is our effort and how physical we are,” said Topping, who hopes to play college football, possibly at Emory & Henry. “That is the goal right now.”
Sound like a coach? He hopes that term describes him sometime in the future.
“That would be nice,” Topping said. “I look up to a lot of these guys so that has kind of been my dream to be a coach. I think that would be a pretty fun job.”
