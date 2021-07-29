WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves

Hilton began the process of team bonding and blending talent from the three schools in December, a week after he was selected to lead the Wolves.

“It has been intense, it has been nice and it has been good to see people that probably could have taken plays off in the past have to do things to make themselves better,” Hilton said. “The competition has been great and I think these guys understand that when the dust settles, we are going to have to accept those roles, continue to make each other better, but that goes from adults all the way to kids.

“We are all going to have new roles and we have got to accept those and do the best we can in them.”

Topping has been ready for that challenge, and likes the talent he has seen on the field.

“There has been a lot competition, but it is some good experience,” Topping said. “Our defensive backfield should be really good. We have got some older guys, our receivers have got experience. We have just got experience all over the field.

Offensively, the 6-foot-1, 222-pound Topping will share running back duties with Kaleb McClain, both of whom will run behind an experienced offensive line. He also paired with quarterback Ethan Bergeron last year for the Rebels.