WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL; The first coach; Bosken hired as football coach at Tri-Cities Christian Academy

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Jeremy Bosken served in Operation Iraqi Freedom II as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, with future plans to get a job back in America in professional sports.

He even did internships with the Cincinnati Bengals and Indiana Pacers to prepare for that opportunity.

God had other plans.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my Lord and Savior because he has sent us on this coaching journey for the last 17 years on an incredible ride,” said Bosken, who has been chosen as head coach of the new football program at Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville.

There were plenty of reasons for Bosken to stay at Boyd-Buchanan, where he had spent the last three years, but he felt a calling to return to the Tri-Cities with his wife and three children and tackle a new challenge.

“We have questioned where we are going and why we were going there, but in this moment and speaking to my family I truly believe from the bottom of my heart that every obstacle that we faced, every program we have been at, every leader we have had the opportunity to work for has really helped prepare us for this opportunity,” said Bosken, who graduated from East Tennessee State. “We feel extremely blessed and we do not want to take it for granted. We want to make everyone proud.”

It was a phone call from then-Sullivan East football coach Ralph Nelson asking Bosken to help with his quarterbacks that changed his direction in life.

“Once I stepped foot on that field again, I fell in love with it,” said Bosken, who spent 2013-16 as head coach at David Crockett, posting mark of 21-22, having been hired by then-principal Andy Hare, who now serves in the same role at Sullivan East.

Bosken, who was also a head coach at Knox Halls, spent the last three years at Boyd-Buchanan, a TSSAA Division II program located in Chattanooga. He posted a 15-15 mark, going 8-3 in his first season, one year after they finished 0-10.

TCA plans to join TSSAA Division II in 2024.

“We learned the Division II game and it is very different so it was just learning the game and the right way of doing things and really had how to create a solid, true sustainable foundation,” Bosken said. “What we learned there between the Division II rules and how to do things and do it the right way.

“We took an 0-10 team that scored 50 points to where we qualified for the playoffs every year and led the conference in scoring two out of three, hosted a home playoff game against Trent Dilfer and those guys and seeing it kind of build.”

He has also been an assistant at Sullivan East, Science Hill, Cleveland and York Comprehensive in South Carolina.

TCA is confident they have found the right fit for their program.

“Since TCA started almost two years ago football has been a constant source of conversation,” TCA director of athletics Glen Foster said. “We are able to introduce a head coach that we feel is the perfect fit to take us and our program into the future.

“We have been blessed to this point with wonderful people, wonderful coaches and we feel the Lord is going to continue to bless us in the future as we move forward in this process.”

Dr. Robert Brown, the executive director of Lakeway Christian Schools, which also has campuses in Morristown and White Pine, was impressed by Bosken’s resume and then the interview with him.

“We were looking for someone with a similar commitment to excellence, but also someone who was able and willing and wanting to take on a challenge, a challenge of building ultimately from the ground up,” Brown said. “We were so impressed with him. We began to talk about and look into what could be so we approached him with this idea of coming to build our football program.”

TCA, which will begin play in the fall, will spend two years playing eight-man football. The plan is to switch to the more-traditional 11-man football and attain TSSAA Division II membership in the fall of 2024 when a much-anticipated new campus is slated to open at Tri-Cities Crossings off Exit 56.

“The leadership was on board with it and we have been talking with other eight-man teams in the area, maybe even partnering with Lakeway and playing some games there so our parents here get to see what the future does hold,” Bosken said. “Then having games here on campus where our students can come out there and be a student section and have fun and cheer and create that school spirit.”

“Once we get that blood flowing and pumping, it is contagious.”

TCA, which currently has 270 students, including 97 in grades 9-12, has sponsored boys and girls basketball, soccer and cross country, and are now adding football, in addition to baseball and softball.

The plan now is to build on its enrollment, with a new registration period slated to begin on March 1.

“We are just excited, and just excited about what is happening with our school,” said TCA head of school Britt Stone. “In a little over a year we have more than doubled our total enrollment, we have plans in the works that we are finalizing now to be able to have additional space and facilities for next year to be able to open up the opportunity for 200-plus to join our family and join our school…

“We are excited Jeremy is going to be part of that and his family is going to be part of that as we go forward.”

Bosken was all smiles on Wednesday and for good reason. While the numbers are low now, he expects when the facilities – which will include an indoor football field – are complete, that enrollment will begin to grow.

“The new physical building will be there and our enrollment will probably be through the roof and a huge waiting list is the goal,” he said. “Then our numbers are good enough where it should be no problem.”

Expect Bosken to be given time to help build a program, which is expected to be part of a growing athletic program at TCA.

“We are not expecting overnight results, far from it, football is one of those slow build situations,” Brown said. “We felt if we could get a jump start and have a couple of years to prepare for when we move into our new facility this would only aid and assist in that opportunity to build an excellent football program as part of an overall excellent athletic program.

“We are so excited that God has provided for us a man who feels called to be here, and that is really what we have seen throughout. Every person that is working in this room and this building, they have been called here and have a sense of commitment to that calling.”

There are plenty of challenges to building a football program from scratch. Bosken knows where to start.

“We are going to have to start in the cafeteria meeting some kids. It’s the people, it is getting to know the people in the school, the teachers in the school, getting to know the parents, getting to know the kids in the cafeteria, the other sports,” Bosken said. “We are going to love on the kids that we have and the people we have before we start opening the registration on March 1st.

“We are going to love on the ones that are here and we are going to get this thing rolling.”

He doesn’t have much time. The inaugural season isn’t far away.

“Six months we have to build a team,” he said. “It is going to be fun, time to get work.”

A meet-and-greet session will be held with Bosken on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in the TCA gymnasium. Any current or prospective students and their parents are welcome to attend.