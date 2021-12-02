WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Team first; Versatile Mock paid dues, now making contributions to Falcons

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon head football coach Garrett Amburgey describes senior Braiden Mock as “the epitome of a team player.”
Consider the clutch performance of the senior free safety in last week’s Region 3D title game.
Mock collected 10 tackles as the Falcons earned their first regional championship since 1979 with a 28-14 win against Lord Botetourt.
Not bad for a 5-foot-11, 155-pound first-year starter who formerly played cornerback.
“I had to be patient and pay my dues the past few years,” Mock said. “That’s paying off now.”
The apprenticeship for Mock included a mix of study, labor, and patience.
“I watched the older guys in practice and games, went against the starters as a member of the scout team, and watched tons of film,” Mock said. “This team is a brotherhood, and I’ve been doing the best I can to contribute.”
The next challenge for Mock and his brothers comes Saturday against Liberty Christian Academy (12-0) in the Class 3 semifinals. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Williams Stadium on the campus of Liberty University.
“I have a bunch of nerves piled up, but we just need to build on last week’s game where we all showed out,” Mock said.
As usual, Mock has spent hours in the film room researching a high-scoring Liberty Christian squad led by a huge offensive line and a University of Virginia recruit at quarterback in senior Davis Lane.
“I’ve been trying to get an overlook on what (LCA) does on offense,” Mock said. “From what I’ve seen, they can pass and run. That’s just like us.”
As the director of the AHS defense, Mock figures to be busy attempting to check Lane and his deep cast of receivers.
Despite weighing just 155 pounds, Mock packs a punch.
“I’ve been trying to add on a few more pounds but using the right technique on tackles and playing with no hesitation really helps,” Mock said. “I take pride in my quickness, and I’ve become more physical.”
Mock doubles as a center fielder on the AHS baseball team which finished as the Class 3 runner-up last spring.
“There is a carryover from baseball,” Mock said. “The experience of playing outfield has helped me track the ball at safety.”
According to Amburgey, Mock has all the essentials for success at the vital free safety spot.
“Braiden is a quiet guy who leads by example and does everything he can to help the team,” Amburgey said.
Mock has contributed 54 tackles and two interceptions. As a receiver, he’s caught seven passes for 150 yards and three scores.
“And Braiden has played excellent late in the season,” Amburgey said. “The other guys see Braiden’s work ethic and it carries over.”
The AHS defense also includes a pair of first year starters at inside linebacker in seniors Timmy Jessee and Jackson Holmes.
“We have a lot of guys who have made the most of their opportunities as seniors,” Amburgey said. “Braiden is a physical guy who makes strong tackles along with Jack Ferguson. Braiden made some huge plays for us last week, including several tackles that saved touchdowns.”
Mock has paid a price for his success. In practice, he has tackled powerful running back Malique Hounshell and guarded receivers such as 6-3 Peyton McClanahan and 6-1 Haynes Carter.
“That’s tough, but I admire those guys and those practice reps help,” Mock said. “The transition from cornerback to free safety this season was kind of hard, but I’ve adjusted and I’m having fun with it. It’s nice having Jack (Ferguson) back there with me at safety. Jack is a big hitter who plays with heart and covers the field.”
At age four, Mock moved with his family to Abingdon from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where his father (Brian) played football.
“I got involved in the Little Falcons youth football program and I’ve played ever since with the same group of guys,” Mock said. “There is a great environment in this program, and we all make each other better.”
