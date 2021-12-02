WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Team first; Versatile Mock paid dues, now making contributions to Falcons

As usual, Mock has spent hours in the film room researching a high-scoring Liberty Christian squad led by a huge offensive line and a University of Virginia recruit at quarterback in senior Davis Lane.

“I’ve been trying to get an overlook on what (LCA) does on offense,” Mock said. “From what I’ve seen, they can pass and run. That’s just like us.”

As the director of the AHS defense, Mock figures to be busy attempting to check Lane and his deep cast of receivers.

Despite weighing just 155 pounds, Mock packs a punch.

“I’ve been trying to add on a few more pounds but using the right technique on tackles and playing with no hesitation really helps,” Mock said. “I take pride in my quickness, and I’ve become more physical.”

Mock doubles as a center fielder on the AHS baseball team which finished as the Class 3 runner-up last spring.

“There is a carryover from baseball,” Mock said. “The experience of playing outfield has helped me track the ball at safety.”

According to Amburgey, Mock has all the essentials for success at the vital free safety spot.