WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell ends losing streak against Richlands, 21-19

“Our defense really did a great job, especially in the red zone,” J’me Harris said. “They had four trips into the red zone and all of them were field goals until right at the end. That is a testament to Coach [Brandon) McDaniel and the defensive staff, we bent today, but we didn’t break and great job by the kids.”

Nunley, who had nearly found Josiah Jordan (3 receptions, 90 yards) on a slant pattern earlier in the game, did connect with him on the ensuing drive, and the talented senior dashed 68 yards for the touchdown. Chancellor Harris followed with the two-point conversion run for a 21-12 lead with 2:06 to play.

“We ran that earlier and we had the look we wanted and there was a little miscommunication,” Harris said. “I told him not to worry about it, we would come back to it and it will be there and he did and he made the play.”

Richlands (1-2) quarterback Gavin Cox led the Blue Tornado downfield, completing four straight passes, ending with a 10-yard scoring strike to Jake Altizer, who finished with six receptions for 81 yards. Bandy added the conversion kick to narrow the margin to two points.

Bandy attempted the onside kick that bounced over heads before Chancellor Harris finally fell on the football to preserve the victory.