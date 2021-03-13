WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell ends losing streak against Richlands, 21-19

RICHLANDS, Va. – Life is good for Josh Herndon.
The Tazewell senior has won a state championship in wrestling, signed scholarship papers to play college football and helped the Bulldogs snap a 17-game losing skid to their rivals on the gridiron.
“It feels great, it does,” said Herndon, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, whose Bulldogs defeated Richlands 21-19 for their first win over the Blue Tornado since 2003. “It has been a ride of a year, it is unbelievable. A couple of months back we wasn’t sure we were ever going to get to play football again, then things started looking better.”
They looked really good on Saturday at Ernie Hicks Stadium, as the Bulldogs scored 11 unanswered fourth quarter points to build a nine-point lead and then survived a late onside kick attempt to finish ahead of their county rivals for the first time since a 12-10 decision that was Tazewell’s lone win of the 2003 season.
“I kind of blocked all that out really, I did,” said Herndon, who recalled his now-deceased middle school coach at the end of the game. “The only thing I could really think about was my eighth grade year and almost all these seniors, we all had an eighth grade year where we went undefeated. Coach [Steve] Mitchem was in the back in my mind saying that we are going to beat these guys. He was the coach we were with when we beat them.”
Tazewell (2-1) trailed 12-10 with 10:21 left in the game, but Richlands had managed just four Isaiah Bandy field goals to that point. He converted on kicks of 25 and 29 yards to give them a 6-3 at halftime, and then added kicks from 30 and 44 yards.
“It was a good game. In terms of fans watching it, it was a great game,” said Richlands first-year head coach Thad Wells, who replaced Greg Mance after the 2019 season. “We had some mistakes, but Tazewell played a great game and they have a good team. A game like that you have got to put the ball in the end zone when you get into the red zone and that was obviously the Achilles heel for us tonight.”
It was Herndon and his offensive line mates who began to take control in the final period, opening holes for Chancellor Harris (19-100 yards rushing) and Gavin Nunley (16-82) on an 11-play, 69-yard drive down to the Richlands’ 3, settling for a 20-yard Isaiah Wimmer field goal to put the Bulldogs up 13-12 with 5:24 to play.
“Our offensive line is a big group and several of them go both ways, but they are well conditioned, they are in good shape and we thought if we could just lean on them all day, eventually we would get one of those drives or break one of those runs,” Tazewell head J’me Harris said.
That happened after James Huffman tackled Sage Webb for negative yardage on a fourth down with 3:27 left in the game.
“Our defense really did a great job, especially in the red zone,” J’me Harris said. “They had four trips into the red zone and all of them were field goals until right at the end. That is a testament to Coach [Brandon) McDaniel and the defensive staff, we bent today, but we didn’t break and great job by the kids.”
Nunley, who had nearly found Josiah Jordan (3 receptions, 90 yards) on a slant pattern earlier in the game, did connect with him on the ensuing drive, and the talented senior dashed 68 yards for the touchdown. Chancellor Harris followed with the two-point conversion run for a 21-12 lead with 2:06 to play.
“We ran that earlier and we had the look we wanted and there was a little miscommunication,” Harris said. “I told him not to worry about it, we would come back to it and it will be there and he did and he made the play.”
Richlands (1-2) quarterback Gavin Cox led the Blue Tornado downfield, completing four straight passes, ending with a 10-yard scoring strike to Jake Altizer, who finished with six receptions for 81 yards. Bandy added the conversion kick to narrow the margin to two points.
Bandy attempted the onside kick that bounced over heads before Chancellor Harris finally fell on the football to preserve the victory.
“I was starting to worry a little bit, but I knew that we were going to be OK,” said Herndon, who will play college football at UVa-Wise. “I knew they were going to kick on onside and I was hoping and praying they were going to recover it and we did. Then we just kind of had it from there.”
“It is just a testament to the kids,” added J’me Harris. “They stuck with this, having to start as freshmen, a lot of them and they came here and stuck through it and believed in the process and today it paid off for them.”
Tazewell, which trailed 6-3 at halftime after a 25-yard field goal by Wimmer, took its first lead on the second half kickoff when Cassius Harris fielded the ball on a bounce at the 12 and dashed down the sideline 88 yards for the touchdown and a 10-6 lead.
Logan Steele led Richlands with 123 yards on the ground, while Webb added 67. Cox threw for 147 yards in the loss.
“Our defense had a heckuva game again,” Wells said. “The first half, great game, that opening kickoff of the second half kind of got their spirits back up and they just kind of followed that momentum.
Tazewell 0 3 7 11 - 21
Richlands 6 0 3 10 - 19
Scoring Summary
RL-Bandy 25 field goal
RL-Bandy 29 field goal
TZ-Wimmer 25 field goal
TZ-Ca.Harris 88 kick return (Wimmer kick)
RL-Bandy 30 field goal
RL-Bandy 44 field goal
TZ-Wimmer 20 field goal
TZ-Jordan 68 pass from Nunley (Ch.Harris run)
RL-Altizer 10 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Team Stats
First downs: TZ 13; RL 19. Rush-yards: TZ 41-189; RL 49-172. Pass yards: TZ 152; RL 147. Comp-Att-Int: TZ 8-14-0; RL 13-23-1. Fumbles-lost: TZ 0-0; RL 1-0. Penalty-yards: TZ 14-89; RL 6-35. Punts-Avg: TZ 2-42.0; RL 2-51.5.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543