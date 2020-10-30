WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East falls to Greeneville, 68-14

Greeneville, which has just nine seniors and four senior starters, wasted no time in making a statement as sophomore Adjatay Dabbs returned the opening kickoff to the East 22-yard line. Junior running back Mason Gudger scored three plays later.

On the first play of the next Greeneville possession, sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen hit Jakobi Gillespie for a 52-yard scoring pass over the middle.

Gudger struck again at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter. Taking advantage of solid blocking, the speedster zoomed through the heart of the defense en route to a 45-yard score

The fun continued for Greeneville fans with 2:33 left in the opening quarter when Dabbs danced his way into the end zone on a 7-yard scoring pass.

“We kind of came out a little timid, which is easy to do against those guys, but I was proud of how we kept working to get better,” Simmons said. “Our receivers stepped up and made some catches. I would have liked to have seen a little more, but give credit to Greeneville. They came out and executed when we didn’t.”

Less than a minute after the Dabbs score, Greeneville’s Damien Short returned an interception 22 yards for a score. The extra point kick was blocked by Brown, but Greeneville led 34-0 at that point.