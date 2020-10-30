WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East falls to Greeneville, 68-14

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan East “Gunslinger” fired off his shots Friday at quarterback but the Greeneville Greene Devils had too much artillery.
With a 506 yard barrage, Greeneville rolled to a 68-14 win over the Sullivan East Patriots at chilly Burley Stadium.
Sullivan East quarterback Ethan Bradford entered the night with a hot hand, passing for a school-record 323 yards with five touchdowns last week against Sullivan North.
The East senior completed 23 of 39 passes for 219 yards Friday against heavy pressure.
“Greeneville is a physical team but we battled back and kept fighting,” Sullivan East coach J.C. Simmons said.
Junior Hunter Brown led East (3-5) with eight receptions for 59 yards, while Clayton Ivester and Luke Hare combined for eight receptions and 67 yards.
“We’ve got a connection,” Brown said. “We know how each other responds and what to look for. Ethan is going to scramble all over the place and extend plays, and that’s where our scramble drill in practice helps. I wish we had another season with Ethan.”
The work of Bradford and his cast of receivers was not nearly enough to counter the quick, aggressive and deep Greene Devils.
“This was a good challenge to see a team that really passes the ball, and I was excited that our kids came out and flew around,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said.
Greeneville, which has just nine seniors and four senior starters, wasted no time in making a statement as sophomore Adjatay Dabbs returned the opening kickoff to the East 22-yard line. Junior running back Mason Gudger scored three plays later.
On the first play of the next Greeneville possession, sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen hit Jakobi Gillespie for a 52-yard scoring pass over the middle.
Gudger struck again at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter. Taking advantage of solid blocking, the speedster zoomed through the heart of the defense en route to a 45-yard score
The fun continued for Greeneville fans with 2:33 left in the opening quarter when Dabbs danced his way into the end zone on a 7-yard scoring pass.
“We kind of came out a little timid, which is easy to do against those guys, but I was proud of how we kept working to get better,” Simmons said. “Our receivers stepped up and made some catches. I would have liked to have seen a little more, but give credit to Greeneville. They came out and executed when we didn’t.”
Less than a minute after the Dabbs score, Greeneville’s Damien Short returned an interception 22 yards for a score. The extra point kick was blocked by Brown, but Greeneville led 34-0 at that point.
“A lot of young guys have stepped up for us,” Spradlen said. “We lost our starting quarterback in game three, and we’ve had two sophomores and a freshman fill that role.”
The calling card for Greeneville is a physical approach.
“We really work hard in the weight room and in practice,” Spradlen said. “For sure, we take pride in that.”
Greeneville (7-3) went with a new look in the offensive backfield to start the second quarter and the Greene Devils kept clicking as quarterback Izaiah Hall hit Steven Myers with a 13-yard TD pass.
That’s when Sullivan East began to answer.
With 4:38 remaining in the first half, Bradford engineered a seven-play scoring drive that began on the East 27-yard line. Following a Greeneville score, Bradford found senior Caleb Smith for a 68-yard pass to set up the second short scoring plunge by freshman Dominic Cross, who rushed for 47 yards.
Bradford compensated for the pass rush with clever fakes and quick-hitting passes from various arm angles on rollouts. East offensive coordinator Chris Colley helped refine the skills of his quarterback.
Bradford, who had not played football since fifth grade before this year, completed 12 passes in the first half for 155 yards.
“When the pocket breaks down, you definitely get a little backyard football with Ethan. I guess that’s what he’s been doing since fifth grade,” Simmons said. “Ethan is a fun guy to watch and a great guy to be around. I’m glad we could get him for one year at least.”
Simmons said he wasn’t sure if East will play another game next week. For now, he’s more focused on the big picture.
“Bottom line, we’ve got to learn how to do the basic things right,” Simmons said. “We’ve got to learn how to practice and how to attack every day. We really need that sense of urgency.”
Sullivan East 0 14 0 0-14
Greeneville 34 20 7 7-68
Scoring Summary
G – Gudger 3 run (Graham kick)
G – Gillespie 52 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G – Gudger 45 run (Graham kick)
G – Dabbs 7 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G – Short 15 interception return (kick blocked)
G – Myers 13 pass from Hall (Graham kick)
SE – Cross 2 run (Torbett kick)
G – Peterson 8 run (Graham kick)
SC – Cross 2 run (Torbett kick)
G – Hall 52 run (kick blocked)
G – Dickson 53 run (Graham kick)
G – Myers 70 pass from Cannon (Graham kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SE 14, G 14; Yards Rushing: SE 24-44, G 25-326; Passing Yards: SE 219, G 180; Comp.-Att.-Int: SE 23-39-2, G 9-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: SE 1-1, G 0-0; Penalties-Yards: SE 2-10, G 9-65; Punts-Average: SE 3-32, G 1-29.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
