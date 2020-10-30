WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central falls to Elizabethton, but Cougars will play again

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn - Football isn’t history just yet at Sullivan Central.
After Sullivan Central dropped a 70-34 decision to defending 4A state champion Elizabethton on a cold Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium, Chris Steger shared the news of another game with the Cougars.
Sullivan Central will play Sullivan East on Thursday at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle with all proceeds going to the Children’s Advocacy Center in memory of Gabby Kennedy, a THS senior, who was recently killed in a murder-suicide involving her mother and stepfather.
“It has really been fantastic, a lot of giving all the way around on that,” said Steger, Sullivan Central’s football coach, whose Cougars had lost out on playing the rival Patriots due to COVID-19 issues earlier this season. “We are real excited. We get to play one more and we get to play the last East-Central game in history.”
As for Friday night, Elizabeththon (10-0) won its 25th straight game, rolling out to a 49-14 halftime lead, finishing with 546 total yards on offense, but the Cougars fought to the end.
“These are fantastic kids. I am glad we have been able to play a lot of football this year and they came to battle,” Steger said. “That is a state championship caliber club and it will continue to be.
“Those guys are fantastic, they are well coached. Those guys do a great job and those kids compete.”
Leading the way for Elizabethton was speedy sophomore running back Nate Stephens, who ran for 200 yards and five touchdowns and also scored on a pass from backup quarterback Dalton Mitchell.
That was a good sign for Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten, whose Cyclones will begin defense of their 4A state title next week by hosting East Ridge in their playoff opener.
“We have been waiting for Nate to do that all year, just finding that consistency and just getting better,” Witten said. “The thing about our season is it is never too late to get going. We will make the most of the opportunity and when you get your chance you have got to shine and he did that. We need that.”
Sullivan Central fell behind 28-0 before getting on the board twice in the second quarter, with Peyton Greene throwing a pass that was tipped, but Carson Tate still caught the ball for a 29-yard gain. Will Nottingham would follow two plays later with a 4-yard scoring pass to Preston Staubus.
Staubus also added a 35-yard return of an interception from Elizabethton signal-caller Bryson Rollins, who ran and scored for the Cyclones.
“I think we played them pretty good, they are a very good team, they are really big, fast and strong,” said Nottingham, who was excited about the opportunity to play one more game next week. “I felt like we played with them decently, but it is nice to know that next week we have a good chance of winning.”
Elizabethton took a 49-14 lead at the break, and scored three more times with a running clock in the second half. The Cougars also had three more scores, including a 5-yard run by Nick Harrison and scoring passes of 4 yards to Connor Wilson and 58 yards to Peyton Greene.
“It was our last game so we just tried to come out here and do our best and try to put up some points on these state champs,” Greene said. “It was pretty hard, but we got it done.”
Elizabethton has been a part of history in each of the next two weeks, playing Sullivan South in their final regular season game last week, and the Cougars on this night in what was thought to be the final game for the program.
“It is tough, you hate to see great communities have to consolidate, we did it last week with South, tonight with Central,” Witten said. “They have great tradition, great people. It is good to see them come out here and compete and finish the season off going out hard.
“They had a big win last week and you give a lot of respect to those kids for laying it on the line this evening.”
Sullivan Central will prepare now for the Patriots in the final meeting in rivalry that goes back more than five decades.
“One more game, they get to play East, you get the last game in that rivalry,” Steger said. “I know those guys want to play another game. It is really an exciting thing to close that out and get to play one more game.
“All these guys thought this was it and trying to give them that surprise, ‘hey, one more’, so it is going to be exciting, it will be one more week to kind of embrace it, enjoy the moment...
“It is good for me too. I love these kids, they are like my family so we are really attached. One more week with them, I couldn’t ask for anymore.”
Sullivan Central 0 14 7 13 - 34
Elizabethton 21 28 14 7 - 70
Scoring Summary
EZ-Rollins 1 run (Smithdeal kick)
EZ-Killion 49 pass from Rollins (Smithdeal kick)
EZ-Stephens 4 run (Smithdeal kick)
EZ-Russell 1 run (Smithdeal kick)
SC-Staubus 4 pass from Nottingham (Antonino kick)
EZ-Stephens 31 run (Smithdeal kick)
SC-Staubus 35 interception return (Antonino kick)
EZ-Stephens 1 run (Smithdeal kick)
EZ-Stephens 2 run (Smithdeal kick)
EZ-Stephens 58 run (Smithdeal kick)
SC-Harrison 8 run (Antonino kick)
EZ-Stephens 21 pass from Mitchell (Smithdeal kick)
SC-Wilson 4 pass from Nottingham (kick failed)
EZ-Vanover 13 pass from Mitchell (Smithdeal kick)
SC-Greene 58 pass from Nottingham (Antonino kick)
Team Stats
First downs: SC 9; EZ 18. Rush-yards: SC 31-136; EZ 28-379. Pass yards: SC 122; EZ 167. Comp-Att-Int: SC 12-26-0; EZ 8-18-1. Fumbles-lost: SC 1-1; EZ 0-0. Penalty-yards: SC 5-28; EZ 6-35. Punts-Avg: SC 5-23.6; EZ 0-0.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
