WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central falls to Elizabethton, but Cougars will play again

Elizabethton took a 49-14 lead at the break, and scored three more times with a running clock in the second half. The Cougars also had three more scores, including a 5-yard run by Nick Harrison and scoring passes of 4 yards to Connor Wilson and 58 yards to Peyton Greene.

“It was our last game so we just tried to come out here and do our best and try to put up some points on these state champs,” Greene said. “It was pretty hard, but we got it done.”

Elizabethton has been a part of history in each of the next two weeks, playing Sullivan South in their final regular season game last week, and the Cougars on this night in what was thought to be the final game for the program.

“It is tough, you hate to see great communities have to consolidate, we did it last week with South, tonight with Central,” Witten said. “They have great tradition, great people. It is good to see them come out here and compete and finish the season off going out hard.

“They had a big win last week and you give a lot of respect to those kids for laying it on the line this evening.”

Sullivan Central will prepare now for the Patriots in the final meeting in rivalry that goes back more than five decades.