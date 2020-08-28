WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central downs Volunteer to go to 2-0

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – After 25 years of waiting for a 2-0 start to a season, what’s an extra hour for a weather delay.
Will Nottingham connected with Connor Wilson for three touchdowns and also ran for another score, as Sullivan Central overcame scary lightning and a pair of downpours to defeat Volunteer 28-6 on Friday night at Bernie Webb Field.
The long-suffering Cougars hadn’t opened the season with two straight wins since 1995.
“It feels pretty good,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said. “The big thing with these guys is they are just a fantastic bunch of guys that are team first.
“That is all they are about, they just want to win and they don’t care how we do it. Tonight we had to do it on the ground. Will Nottingham handed that ball off. He would rather hand it off than throw six touchdowns and lose.”
The initial downpour of the night occurred right before the opening kick, but the Cougars responded by scoring a pair of first quarter touchdowns on passes of 26 and 5 yards from Nottingham to Wilson, with the second score set up by an interception by Wilson.
Volunteer, playing its first game under new head coach Jesse McMillian, was held to 81 yards, but one of two interceptions by Cason Christian set up a the Falcons long score, a 2-yard run by Cameron Johnson with 44.8 seconds left until halftime.
Dalvin Skirvin recovered the only lost fumble in the game for Volunteer.
“They did a good job of scheming up some things and we made some bad decisions,” Steger said. “Credit to them, they are playing football, doing a good job.”
As the clock ticked down to zero, the skies opened with near torrential rain accompanied by lightning, forcing a delay of more than hour before the teams returned to the field.
Steger was pleased with how the senior-laden Cougars handled the adversity and returned to the field ready to play.
“They did a real good job there,” Steger said. “We went in at halftime and we said it has got to be about the team. We battled through some things there.
“Credit to Coach McMillian and Volunteer, they did a heck of a job, they had a good scheme. They kept battling. They stopped us a couple of times where we really could have pushed the envelope and we were able to fight through that.
“Credit to them, they really battled. The second half our kids came up with good fight and really fought for each other.”
Sullivan Central reversed course after the lengthy break, giving the ball to 5-foot-10, 165-pound Roy Moody, who ran for the ball 16 times in the second half alone for 62 yards, including a key 22-yard run on fourth down, setting up Nottingham to Wilson for a third time, a 13-yard scoring strike.
Moody added the two-point conversion run.
“It was a situation where we had to come back out here and we had to pound it,” said Steger, who completed his interview while holding his excited daughter in his arms. “We just got in the ‘I’ and we battled and we put our face back up front again and they had another fantastic week.”
The Cougars added a final score with just over a minute left to play, behind Moody’s hard running, followed by Nottingham’s 3-yard scoring run. Offensive lineman Jake Wise added the extra point kick to complete the final margin. Fellow lineman Jeremiah Kirkpatrick had a similar kick in the first half.
Sullivan Central, which repeatedly harassed Volunteer quarterback Garrison Barrett and the hard-running Johnson, will take next week off, with Pigeon Forge traveling to Blountville on Sept. 11.
Peyton Greene joined Wilson with an interception apiece for the Cougars.
“Spectacular, again,” said Steger, of his defense, which has allowed just 14 points in two games in what is the final season in school history. “They are just battling. We put them in short field situations all night. I can’t say enough about what they were able to do.
“They just kept battling and they raised to the occasion. We put a lot of guys on the field and they were just battling for each other, just like a team.”
Volunteer 0 6 0 0 - 6
Sullivan Central 13 0 8 7 - 28
Scoring
SC-Wilson 26 pass from Nottingham (Kirkpatrick kick)
SC-Wilson 6 pass from Nottingham (run failed)
VO-Johnson 2 run (kick blocked)
SC-Wilson 13 pass from Nottingham (R.Moody run)
SC-Nottingham 3 run (Wise kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: VOL 6; SC 11. Rush-yards: VOL 27-45; SC 41-123. Pass yards: VOL 36; SC 73. Comp-Att-Int: VOL 7-21-2; SC 6-16-2. Fumbles-Lost: VOL 3-1; SC 2-0; Penalty-yards: VOL 7-61; SC 4-31; Punts-Avg: VOL 3-39.3; SC 2-28.0.
