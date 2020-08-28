WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central downs Volunteer to go to 2-0

Dalvin Skirvin recovered the only lost fumble in the game for Volunteer.

“They did a good job of scheming up some things and we made some bad decisions,” Steger said. “Credit to them, they are playing football, doing a good job.”

As the clock ticked down to zero, the skies opened with near torrential rain accompanied by lightning, forcing a delay of more than hour before the teams returned to the field.

Steger was pleased with how the senior-laden Cougars handled the adversity and returned to the field ready to play.

“They did a real good job there,” Steger said. “We went in at halftime and we said it has got to be about the team. We battled through some things there.

“Credit to Coach McMillian and Volunteer, they did a heck of a job, they had a good scheme. They kept battling. They stopped us a couple of times where we really could have pushed the envelope and we were able to fight through that.

“Credit to them, they really battled. The second half our kids came up with good fight and really fought for each other.”