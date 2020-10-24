WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central beats Union County in final home game ever, 76-6

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The last ride was a good ride.
Sullivan Central put a bow on its final home game at Bernie Webb Stadium with a school record 76-6 rout of Union County on Friday night in what was also homecoming and senior night for the Cougars.
“It was important to go out with a bang at Bernie Webb,” Sullivan Central senior Preston Staubus said. “It was a lot of fun.”
It was the final game at a facility that has been use since 1968. Sullivan Central (4-5) will combine with fellow county schools South and North to create West Ridge in the fall of 2021.
“It is a good night for the Cougars,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said. “The boys have worked, the boys fought for this. It was a lot of emotion tonight and the exciting part of that is how they channeled that emotion and dealt with all the things going on with the homecoming and the senior night.
“It is a beautiful thing when you can corral those things and have a good night.”
Senior Will Nottingham threw for 275 yards and six touchdowns, and also ran for a score, as the Cougars recorded first downs on its first six plays in taking a 41-0 lead after one quarter and 76-0 at the break. The Cougars’ previous scoring high was 62 on two occasions.
“It was very eventful,” Nottingham said. “It is big. Obviously it is the last game ever at Central, it is not often we get a big win like this. We wanted to jump on them quick and get that lead up and then just ride it out from there.”
Did they ever.
On the first play from scrimmage, Connor Wilson took a reverse handoff from Nottingham and dashed 68 yards for a touchdown. Before the first quarter ended, Nottingham had scored on a 35-yard run, had connected with Preston Staubus from 30 and 27 yards and also found Peyton Greene from 62 yards. Nick Harrison also added a 2-yard scoring run for a 41-0 lead.
“[Will] has got connections like that will all of our receivers,” Staubus said. “It just happened tonight that me and him had a real good connection. We are all close to him and we always work together, that is why we are such a threat.”
It was more of the same in the 35-point third quarter, started by Greene, who had three straight touchdowns, a 73-yard punt return, 44-yard catch from Nottingham and an 18-yard interception return.
Will Horne (2) and Gabe Blessing (61) also caught strikes for scores. Horne’s score was set up by a long interception return from Sam Harmon.
“We had a lot of kids that got to do some things tonight they had never got to do in their career,” Steger said. “We had a couple of kids score a touchdown that had never scored a touchdown
“Those are the things that make me happy. The kids got to have a good time, enjoyed each other and have some smiles the last time they leave this field.”
Matt Wise connected on four extra points kicks, while Hunter Antonino added six of his own.
Union County (0-9), which hadn’t played since Sept. 25 due to COVID issues, got on the board in the third quarter on a 9-yard pass from Peyton Ray to Carson Nicley. The Cougars harassed Ray all night, holding the Patriots to negative-13 yards on the ground.
“They haven’t played a lot because of COVID and we knew we were going to take advantage of that,” Nottingham said. “That is unfortunate for them, but that is just how it is. You can’t really do anything about it.”
A large crowd gathered at Bernie Webb on Friday, including alumni band members and cheerleaders, while four state championship cross country teams and three volleyball state tournament teams were also recognized.
The Cougars did their part to make it a proper sendoff for Bernie Webb Field.
“I am just happy for these kids. They deserve good things, they work hard,” Steger said. “Sometimes you always don’t get the breaks you want, but these kids have worked hard, they do the right things. They are good student-athletes, they represent their community well so I am proud of them and I am glad they had a good night.”
There is one more game to play, a visit next Friday to unbeaten Elizabethton. That game could wait, as these Cougars hung around on the field after the game, taking in the atmosphere at Bernie Webb one last time.
“I don’t know when it will hit me, but I hope it doesn’t hit me soon,” Staubus said. “I don’t want it to be my last game here. It does feel great that we did go out with a bang. It is an awesome feeling.”
“I don’t know if it will hit me yet,” added Nottingham. “The last game we ever play as a school, that will be an emotional day for me. Right now I am feeling pretty good.”
Union County 0 0 6 0 - 6
Sullivan Central 41 35 0 0 - 76
Scoring Summary
SC-Wilson 68 run (Wise kick)
SC-Staubus 30 pass from Nottingham (kick failed)
SC-Nottingham 35 run (Wise kick)
SC-Greene 62 pass from Nottingham (Wise kick)
SC-Harrison 2 run (Wise kick)
SC-Staubus 27 pass from Nottingham (Antonino kick)
SC-Greene 73 punt return (Antonino kick)
SC-Greene 44 pass from Nottingham (Antonino kick)
SC-Greene 18 interception return (Antonino kick)
SC-Horne 2 pass from Nottingham (Antonino kick)
SC-Blessing 61 pass from Nottingham (Antonino kick)
UC-Nicley 9 pass from Ray (pass failed)
Team Stats
First downs: UC 5; SC 17. Rush-yards: UC 25-(13); SC 25-176. Pass yards: UC 109; SC 275. Comp-Att-Int: UC 8-24-2; SC 10-13-0. Fumbles-lost: UC 3-0; SC 1-0. Penalty-yards: UC 2-20; SC 6-60. Punts-Avg: UC 5-22.0; SC 0-0.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
