WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central beats Union County in final home game ever, 76-6

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The last ride was a good ride.

Sullivan Central put a bow on its final home game at Bernie Webb Stadium with a school record 76-6 rout of Union County on Friday night in what was also homecoming and senior night for the Cougars.

“It was important to go out with a bang at Bernie Webb,” Sullivan Central senior Preston Staubus said. “It was a lot of fun.”

It was the final game at a facility that has been use since 1968. Sullivan Central (4-5) will combine with fellow county schools South and North to create West Ridge in the fall of 2021.

“It is a good night for the Cougars,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said. “The boys have worked, the boys fought for this. It was a lot of emotion tonight and the exciting part of that is how they channeled that emotion and dealt with all the things going on with the homecoming and the senior night.

“It is a beautiful thing when you can corral those things and have a good night.”

Senior Will Nottingham threw for 275 yards and six touchdowns, and also ran for a score, as the Cougars recorded first downs on its first six plays in taking a 41-0 lead after one quarter and 76-0 at the break. The Cougars’ previous scoring high was 62 on two occasions.