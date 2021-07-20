WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Speedy Poku learning on the run for Bearcats on gridiron

“We arrived in Bristol on a December day and I saw snow for the first time. I was excited about that,’” Patrick said.

As for food, don’t expect to see the Poku family at any fast food establishment. Lucy prepares all the family meals, including African standards such as fufu and jollof rice.

“Our family has a tight bond,” Patrick said. “I learned how to play soccer from watching my mom play with us every day. In Ghana, we could always get a pickup game together with kids near our home.”

Patrick scored five goals as a midfielder for the VHS soccer team this past spring. Just like in football, Patrick relied on his speed, moves and instincts.

“I love soccer, but I’m starting to get into football and I’ve been trying to get bigger and stronger,” Poku said.

Naturally, first-year VHS head football coach Derrick Patterson was intrigued when he first saw Poku on film

“Oh yeah, Patrick can fly and he definitely has some natural athletic ability. I’m just getting to know Patrick. He seems like a great kid who is starting to buy into our program.”

Flash back to the first 7-on-7 session for VHS earlier this summer at George Wythe.