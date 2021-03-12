WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Rural Retreat rolls to 33-11 win over Chilhowie

A pair of big offensive plays sparked the Indians to a 27 points in the second half, including 20 in the third quarter, started with a 62-yard scoring pass from Wyatt Sage to Gatlin Hight down the left sideline.

Chilhowie pulled with 12-11 with 5:11 left in the third quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Daniel Hutton. It was all Indians from that point, taking an advantage of good field position following another fumble with Sage scoring from the 1-yard out with 19 seconds on the clock.

“We had seen on film they had fumbled a lot in the wet weather last week and we just took advantage of that this week,” Brewer said. “We made sure to take advantage of it.”

After two short running plays, the Warriors tried to get in another play with 2 seconds left in the third when the ball squirted loose and Brewer took it 22 yards to the end zone for 26-11 lead.

“I am not positive, but I am not sure we have scored a defensive touchdown in the probably four or five years and we got two tonight,” Hughes said. “We needed them both when they happened too.”

It was Brewer again, breaking loose for 61 yards in the fourth for the final margin. Eli Fortuner was one of several defensive standouts for the Indians, who also got interceptions from Hight and Sage.