WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Cook; Abingdon ‘Cook’-ing up a plan to advance to third round of Class 3 playoffs

ABINGDON, Va. – Bishop Cook handles several roles for the Abingdon Falcons football team.
As a cornerback, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior frustrates opponents with his ability to swat away passes and provide run support.
As a running back, Cook has the speed to run past linebackers and create big plays.
Cook has also earned another title.
In the Oct. 7 game against Marion, Cook was selected as the AHS homecoming king as the Falcons rolled to a 50-6 victory.
“That was a good night,” Cook said. “I didn’t expect to be named king. I just wanted that win.”
Cook and his teammates have posted 10 wins entering tonight’s Region 3D semifinal against the Bassett Bengals at Falcon Stadium.
Bassett (9-2) averages 46 points behind a speed-laced offense that operates from a spread formation. That’s where Cook comes in.
“Bishop is an explosive athlete who has made big plays throughout the season,” AHS head coach
Garrett Amburgey said. “It’s been fun to watch Bishop grow into a leadership role the past three years. We will be counting on him again Friday.”
Cook has rushed for 680 yards, scored 10 touchdowns and anchored the AHS secondary. Cook credits his older brother, Major, for providing guidance.
Major Cook was a two-year starter on the offensive line at AHS, where he excelled in academics.
“There were high expectations following Major,” Bishop said. “I played with Major for two years on the varsity. That was a special experience, especially watching him prepare.”
Major (6-2, 313) is now a sophomore offensive lineman at Williams College, an academically demanding liberal arts college in Williamstown, Massachusetts, that competes on the NCAA Division III level.
“My brother has been a great role model,” Bishop said. “He’s taught me many lessons like being respectful, creating a brotherhood with your teammates, playing hard and getting good grades.”
How intelligent is Major?
“Oh, he’s very smart,” Bishop said. “He wants to eventually work for the government in an international affairs positon. Major is not a big talker, but everything he tells me is powerful.”
Bishop also credits his father, Vincent, for motivation. Vincent was a football standout at Patrick Henry.
The message from Major this week has focused on preparation.
As a three-year starter at cornerback, Bishop has regularly been matched up against taller receivers.
“I love that challenge of facing some of the top athletes from the other team,” Bishop said. “I try to keep tight coverage and be physical.”
In the Mountain 7 District showdown against Union, Cook had the assignment of guarding 6-foot-2 senior Malachi Jenkins.
With a 25-yard interception for a score in the first quarter, Cook guided the Falcons to a 23-0 victory and the third Mountain 7 title over the past four years.
“That interception against Union was big,” Amburgey said. “We’re always talking about which player will get the party started with a big run or big play on defense. Bishop is a great player who can cover receivers, make hits and give us a spark at running back.”
Cook offers a backfield contrast to bullish 5-9, 191-pound senior Malique Hounshell, who has rushed for 1,122 yards.
“Malique and I have played together since midget school and we try to keep defenses off-balance,” Cook said. “Malique is a guy who has gotten stronger each season, and he brings the power. I rely on speed, but I can bring some power if I need to.
“We both have total trust and respect for our linemen because they make the holes.”
There is one other role for Bishop Cook. He serves as a mentor for freshman cornerback Lucas Honaker.
“I try to give Lucas advice on things to watch for,” Bishop said. “I like to keep a positive attitude and get my teammates up before games.”
What did those teammates think of Cook snaring the title of homecoming king?
“They were happy for me,” Cook said. “We’re all close on this team and I do everything I can to help.”
