WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Cook; Abingdon ‘Cook’-ing up a plan to advance to third round of Class 3 playoffs

“I love that challenge of facing some of the top athletes from the other team,” Bishop said. “I try to keep tight coverage and be physical.”

In the Mountain 7 District showdown against Union, Cook had the assignment of guarding 6-foot-2 senior Malachi Jenkins.

With a 25-yard interception for a score in the first quarter, Cook guided the Falcons to a 23-0 victory and the third Mountain 7 title over the past four years.

“That interception against Union was big,” Amburgey said. “We’re always talking about which player will get the party started with a big run or big play on defense. Bishop is a great player who can cover receivers, make hits and give us a spark at running back.”

Cook offers a backfield contrast to bullish 5-9, 191-pound senior Malique Hounshell, who has rushed for 1,122 yards.

“Malique and I have played together since midget school and we try to keep defenses off-balance,” Cook said. “Malique is a guy who has gotten stronger each season, and he brings the power. I rely on speed, but I can bring some power if I need to.

“We both have total trust and respect for our linemen because they make the holes.”