WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Plethora of athletes leads Twin Springs past Spartans

Horne had 317 yards in the previous meeting so fourth-year head coach Keith Warner knew where Eastside’s focus would be.

“ We have athletes so we put the ball in our athletes’ hands and let them make plays and that is the luxury that we have,” said Warner, whose Titans had lost their last six playoff games. “We trust those guys and that is a testament of our kids. They don’t care who does it, they don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to win and it showed today.”

McCoy had 87 yards rushing, including a 27-yard touchdown, and also forced a fumble and returned it 55 yards for another score. He also had a fumble recovery, and tied for the team lead with seven tackles.

“ Eli is a speedster. If we give him a crease or a hole he is going to hit and he is going to make a play in it,” Warner said. “It is nice to have those guys.”

While the Spartans were able to limit to Horne to 73 yards, there was too much of McCoy, Ford and quarterback Abel Dingus, who threw for 143 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Michael Wagner also had a pair of key second half receptions for 40 yards and two first downs.