WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots crush Union County, 35-12

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Dominic Cross is just a freshman, but hasn’t played like one since the opening game.
“When I found out I was starting I just told myself I am going do the best I can,” he said.
He did fine on Friday, running for touchdowns of 63 and 61 yards and also returned a kick for another 80 yards, leading Sullivan East to a 35-12 win over Union County on a chilly Friday night.
Cross, who ran for more than 100 yards in a win over Johnson County, added 174 in this one, most of which came on the two long runs.
“Dominic has a chance to be really, really good,” Sullivan East head coach JC Simmons said. “He just keeps showing up and working hard and he is great to be around with the kids. He has got a positive attitude and it showed tonight. Every time he touches the ball he is dangerous.”
Sullivan East (2-2) was able to snap a two-game skid despite missing a pair of injured seniors, with Seth Dalton stepping in at quarterback for Ethan Bradford, putting the Patriots up 13-0 with 5:36 to go in the second quarter on scoring runs of 10 and 5 yards. He also had a two-point conversion later in the game.
Both scores were set up by interceptions from Kaden Roberts and Luke Hare, who had another pick later in the game. The Patriots finished with four takeaways, adding a late fumble recovery by Seth Chafin.
Union County (0-5), which had missed the previous two games due to COVID issues, narrowed the margin to 13-6 in the second quarter on 5-yard run by Dylan Forsythe.
Any momentum for those Patriots was immediately stifled when Cross took the ensuing kick 80 yards for the touchdown and a 21-6 halftime lead.
“I was just really enjoying the game, doing what I do,” Cross said.
Cross did it again in the third period, breaking loose for a 61-yard run, and then followed up a Union County touchdown with a 63-yard scamper, leaping over a defender on his way to the end zone.
“I just saw him coming for my feet so I just did what I really could and jumped over him,” he said. “It just felt really good.”
Union County managed just 27 yards on the ground against the Clayton Ivester-led defensive front, requiring Dalton Bradshaw to take to the air, throwing for 300 yards, including a 50-yard score to Peyton Ray, who finished with six receptions for 134 yards.
“We definitely need to be smarter, that is for sure, but proud of their effort,” Simmons said. “There were some times when we could execute a little bit more, which we are going to need to do.
“I know they are struggling a little bit as far as numbers with COVID and all that, but make no mistake, that is a tough ball club right there. Those guys came to fight and they did all the way down to the end so hats off to them. We have just got to execute.”
Sullivan East returns to the gridiron on Friday with a visit to Unicoi County. Simmons knows he’ll get great effort from Cross.
“As a team we have just got to come together a little bit more, and he is working to get better,” Simmons said. “That is what it is all about tonight.”
Union County 0 6 6 0 - 12
Sullivan East 7 14 14 0 - 35
Scoring Summary
SE-Dalton 10 run (Ivester kick)
SE-Dalton 5 run (kick failed)
UC-Forsythe 14 run (kick failed)
SE-Cross 80 kick return (Ivester kick)
SE-Cross 61 run (Ivester kick)
UC-Ray 50 pass pass from Bradshaw (pass failed)
SE-Cross 63 run (Ivester kick)
Team Stats
First downs: UC 14; SE 11. Rush-yards: UC 26-27; SE 34-216. Pass yards: UC 300; SE 57. Comp-Att-Int: UC 16-38-3; SE 6-11-0. Fumbles-Lost: UC 1-1; SE 4-0. Penalty-yards: UC 9-65; SE 12-110. Punts-Avg: UC 2-26.0; SE 4-28.5.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
