WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots crush Union County, 35-12

Union County (0-5), which had missed the previous two games due to COVID issues, narrowed the margin to 13-6 in the second quarter on 5-yard run by Dylan Forsythe.

Any momentum for those Patriots was immediately stifled when Cross took the ensuing kick 80 yards for the touchdown and a 21-6 halftime lead.

“I was just really enjoying the game, doing what I do,” Cross said.

Cross did it again in the third period, breaking loose for a 61-yard run, and then followed up a Union County touchdown with a 63-yard scamper, leaping over a defender on his way to the end zone.

“I just saw him coming for my feet so I just did what I really could and jumped over him,” he said. “It just felt really good.”

Union County managed just 27 yards on the ground against the Clayton Ivester-led defensive front, requiring Dalton Bradshaw to take to the air, throwing for 300 yards, including a 50-yard score to Peyton Ray, who finished with six receptions for 134 yards.

“We definitely need to be smarter, that is for sure, but proud of their effort,” Simmons said. “There were some times when we could execute a little bit more, which we are going to need to do.