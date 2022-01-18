WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

RICHLANDS, Va. – One of the most successful football coaches in recent memory in Southwest Virginia returned over the weekend.

Greg Mance spent 23 years, from 1997-2019, winning 205 games at Richlands, including 12 Southwest District titles, eight regional crowns, five championship game appearances and one state title.

He returned last Saturday to take part in a signing ceremony for Richlands senior Sage Webb, who committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mance, who coached Webb for two seasons at Richlands – one of two freshmen to start for the Blue Tornado during his tenure - has spent the last two years as head coach at Loris High School, located a short drive from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

That doesn’t mean he still doesn’t have strong feelings for Richlands.

“I have really enjoyed my two years of coaching,” he said. “When I left Richlands it was one of the hardest things I have ever done.”

No wonder. Mance built Richlands into one of the most consistent programs in Virginia, winning at least nine games from 2004-18, playing in three straight state championship games, winning it all in 2006. The Blues also played for state titles in 2010 and 2016.

Along the way Mance coached some of the top athletes in Southwest Virginia, while building a program that became known for winning, deep playoff runs and an avid fan base that loved their Blues.

“You can’t ask for more than you have here at Richlands,” said Mance, who spoke about Webb and other subjects for about 20 minutes during the ceremony at a Richlands restaurant. “The kids work, show up, bust their hind ends and [they are] coachable. That is all the kids, and then on Friday night, you have got the best fan base in Southwest Virginia.

“You cannot beat it. You have got the best facilities and it is just something, when you wear that ‘R’ around, you hold your head up, you have got something to be proud of. Our community takes pride in it.”

Mance left, not only for the beach, but to take over a program that has had recent success, but had fallen on hard times in recent seasons. The Lions won as many as six games from 2009-2014, including an 11-2 mark and two playoff wins in ‘14. They had gone 13-29 the four previous years, including 1-9 the year before Mance and his wife, Ann, arrived.

The Lions only played six games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winning two straight before finishing 2-4. The Lions started 0-3 last fall and then went on a roll, winning four of its final five games to finish at 4-5.

“It is a challenge. We are turning it around. The numbers are up, the kids are working hard. We won four out of our last five to finish the season last year,” Mance said. “We are excited about where our program is going.

“The middle school kids are now in the weight-lifting program. They have been undefeated the last two years so good things are getting ready to happen at Loris High School.”

It won’t be easy. The Myrtle Beach area is stocked, not only with every kind of fish, but also lots of Division I athletes. Loris is also a 3A school that plays in a conference with schools with more numbers to choose from.

Included in what is slated to become a six-team conference is Dillon, one of the high school programs in South Carolina.

“It is great competition. We played North Myrtle Beach, 4A, we play Socastee, 5A, Saint James, 5A, so we play a tough schedule,” Mance said. “Then throw in Dillon, who is the team of the decade in South Carolina, they are in our conference.

“It is some really good competition and each Friday night you had better line up and you had better play well or you will get beat.”

There have been some adjustments for Mance. He recalled that former Richlands principal Kim Ringstaff used to approach him about kids missing school, but always showing up for his practices.

The opposite issue has occurred at Loris, he said jokingly, to a room full of former coaches and athletes who played for Mance.

“She used to get on me because you guys wouldn’t come to school, but you would come to practice. Down there they come to school and they don’t want to come to practice,” said Mance, drawing plenty of laughs. “I am on the flip side.

“When you say Richlands football and the kids, you can’t ask for more dedication or commitment… I miss coaching you…

“It is different, it is going to be all right.”

He is enjoying his new life at the beach.

“It is nice. A bad day at Myrtle Beach or Loris is a lot better than a bad day in Richlands,” he said, with a laugh. “Twenty minutes from North Myrtle, downtown Myrtle Beach, Murrell’s Inlet, 25-30 minutes to the airport.

“Every road intersects at Loris and you get to any part of the beach in 20 to 25 minutes. It’s great, I love it, golf courses everywhere, sunshine. I am a warm weather person, this cold weather, I am not much for.”

Replacing a local coaching legend can be difficult. The Blue Tornado is already on its second head coach since Mance made the decision to move on. He still has a special place in his heart for Richlands, and that will never change.

“I miss it because it is just great memories, great fan base,” he said. “I just had a great time while I was here.”