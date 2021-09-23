WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Making his own path; Tester doing it his way while following in his famous father’s footsteps

“I was probably 5-8 and 210, but I was a little chunky dude,” Tyson said. “I remember playing against Graham. I tackled (quarterback) Cam Allen a couple times, but he made me miss a lot. My body still hurts every day, but that freshman year was definitely a struggle that opened my eyes.”

Under the guidance of his father and Wise Central head coach Luke Owens, Tyson began to transform from apprentice to master.

“I went from bench pressing 150 pounds as a freshman to 300 now,” Tyson said.

Tyson not only become stronger, but he also learned the intricacies of linebacker play such as pre-snap reads and in-game adjustments.

“I wanted the challenge of being on the field as a freshman, and I learned with each game,” Tyson said. “Getting stronger, faster and more physical helps with everything.”

Tyson said his father was there for every step of the educational journey, from the essentials of down blocking to the correct way to carry a ball.

“Dad has been on the coaching staff at Central since my sophomore year, and he’s helped all of us,” Tester said. “I try to copy dad’s mentality and work ethic as much as possible.”