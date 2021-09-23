WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Making his own path; Tester doing it his way while following in his famous father’s footsteps

WISE, Va. – Tyson Tester knows all about high expectations on the football field.
Before he reached the high school level at Wise County Central, Tester was part of a juggernaut squad that didn’t lose a game for over two years.
When he wasn’t playing, Tester was learning from a genuine Southwest Virginia folk hero. Greg Tester, Tyson’s father, rushed for 4,225 yards at Hurley High School and led his team to the regional finals in 1996.
As a freshman at Wise County Central, Tyson started in his first game middle linebacker.
Welcome to the spotlight, son.
“That first game was against Eastside, and it was a crazy experience,” Tyson said. “The crowd was big, and everybody was expecting big things based on what we had accomplished the past couple years.”
Fair or not, Tyson attracted the most attention because of his famous father.
“I hear that all the time,” Tyson said. “Everybody that played or coached against my dad asked asks if I’m Greg’s son. I try to follow in his footsteps.”
Rugged would be a good way to describe Greg Tester.
As a five-foot-eight 185-pound senior at Hurley, Greg continually bounced off initial hits as he blasted through the heart of defenses.
“I’ve heard all kinds of stories about those days, and I’ve watched the video of dad playing against Powell Valley. He was a tank, man,” Tyson said.
According to Greg Tester, his son has carved out his own path through years of sweat and sacrifice.
“A lot of people try to compare us but that’s kind of unfair,” Greg said. “Tyson is probably the overall better athlete than I was as far as blocking and tackling.
“Tyson might not have the speed or strength that I did at his age, but he might be a little bigger.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Tyson Tester accounted for 82 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in the spring season en route to earning first-team all-state status in Class 2.
Greg Tester enjoyed a close-up view as an assistant coach for the Warriors.
“I’m absolutely proud of Tyson,” Greg said. “I’ve watched him grow and develop over the past four years.
“What makes me most proud is that Tyson is a humble team player who is willing do anything his coaches ask of him.”
Through four games this season, Tester has delivered four touchdowns, one TD reception and solid blocking for playmaker Ethan Mullins.
Tyson still remembers the butterflies and headaches from his freshman introduction to coalfields football
“I was probably 5-8 and 210, but I was a little chunky dude,” Tyson said. “I remember playing against Graham. I tackled (quarterback) Cam Allen a couple times, but he made me miss a lot. My body still hurts every day, but that freshman year was definitely a struggle that opened my eyes.”
Under the guidance of his father and Wise Central head coach Luke Owens, Tyson began to transform from apprentice to master.
“I went from bench pressing 150 pounds as a freshman to 300 now,” Tyson said.
Tyson not only become stronger, but he also learned the intricacies of linebacker play such as pre-snap reads and in-game adjustments.
“I wanted the challenge of being on the field as a freshman, and I learned with each game,” Tyson said. “Getting stronger, faster and more physical helps with everything.”
Tyson said his father was there for every step of the educational journey, from the essentials of down blocking to the correct way to carry a ball.
“Dad has been on the coaching staff at Central since my sophomore year, and he’s helped all of us,” Tester said. “I try to copy dad’s mentality and work ethic as much as possible.”
The Greg Tester story included a preseason camp at the University of Miami where he was a walk-on who earned an appearance on a famed documentary highlighting the far-reaching national impact of the Hurricanes program. Next came a redshirt year at Virginia Tech, followed by a return home to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he become a force at running back.
Tyson also hopes to play at the college level. He attended a prospect camp conducted by NCAA Division II and III schools this past summer in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“I think Tyson has a chance to play in college, maybe at outside linebacker,” said Greg Tester, the former head football coach at Hurley. “Size wasn’t a plus for me and it isn’t for Tyson, but he just has to work hard.”
Hard work has never been an issue for the Tester family.
“It’s been a grind the past four years and my father has pushed me, but I just try to follow his example,” Tyson said. “It’s worked so far.”
