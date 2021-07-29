WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Lucas tradition continues on the interior lines for Falcons

ABINGDON, Va. – It was a familiar sight for Abingdon Falcon football fans the past two years.
Following the block of his younger brother Dasean, running back Martin Lucas would thunder past defenders en route to a big gain.
“Martin runs with power and speed, and it was awesome opening holes for Martin,” Dasean said.
There was a different look for the Falcons Thursday morning on the first official day of football practice in Virginia.
As Dasean was grinding through the sweltering heat at AHS, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Martin Lucas was in Williamsburg, Virginia, preparing for the start of fall football drills at William & Mary.
“Martin has always motivated me with his success and work ethic,” Dasean said. “We grew up playing backyard football and working out to get better. Those backyard games were always tackle, and they were fierce.”
There is one big difference between the brothers. Martin worked his magic at running back. The same position as his father, Marty, and uncle, Sean.
A 6-foot-1, 290-pound junior, Dasean is entering his third season as a starting guard.
“I’ve always been a lineman. I never even tried to play running back,” Dasean said.
Dasean has found his niche with the Falcons. Last season he earned All-Region 3D honors on offense and defense, where he saw time at tackle and nose guard.
How good is Dasean?
“He’s phenomenal on both sides of the ball,” AHS head coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Dasean has started since the first game of his freshman year and he has done a great job.”
Along with stars such as 6-4 receiver Peyton McClanahan, quarterback Cole Lambert and defensive back Tyler Harless, Lucas guided the Falcons (6-1) to just their fourth unbeaten regular season in school history. The fun run finally ended with a 26-8 loss at Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D championship.
Instead of sulking over that setback, Dasean returned to the grind.
“[Lord Botetourt] was a physical team and that’s the way we like to play,” Lucas said. “Since that game, I’ve been in the weight room or fitness center every day.”
Lucas returns to his left guard spot this season, and he has been moved to end on defense.
Dasean will also have extra responsibility as a mentor for his younger brother. Freshman Alex Lucas is a 5-11, 260-pound offensive lineman.
“Alex is only 13, and he’s still growing,” Desean said. “He’s built solid, but he has to improve and we’re working on that.”
Marty Lucas said he has never had to worry about the work habits of his son. Marty played for AHS head coach Scott Allen from 1998-2001.
“All my sons have put in countless hours into working out, lifting weights and just preparing for their seasons,” Marty said. “We watch film together, review plays and opponents, plus we had all those family games at home and at Latture Field. Martin is right where he needs to be now at William & Mary, and I’ve very proud of all the boys.”
The Lucas family tradition at AHS continues this fall with senior running back Malique Hounshell and junior lineman Kadin Hounshell. Malique and Kadin are cousins of Dasean.
According to Amburgey, Dasean sets a textbook example for his brother, cousins and teammates. For example, there are those highlight-reel sequences where Lucas is employed as a pulling guard and pushes a defender down the field.
“We tell our young guys to watch what Dasean is doing in practice, with his work ethic and physicality,” Amburgey said. “Dasean likes for us to run plays behind him, and that’s never a bad idea. He does a great job of finishing blocks.”
Abingdon has posted a 15-2 record in the Mountain 7 District over the past three years.
“And we’ve done that by running the football. Individual stats draw the headlines, but success is built with the guys up front,” Amburgey said.
Over 40 players were on the practice field for AHS Thursday morning, as the Falcons worked out from 8-11.
“We haven’t done two-a-days since I’ve been here,” Amburgey said. “I feel like we can get everything done with one solid practice, and the effort was great today.”
The opening day of football practice can be a chore, especially when the temperature is in the 90-degree range.
But Lucas was smiling after the Falcons completed a round of sprints in helmets.
“It’s hot, but this was good experience for our returning players and new kids,” said Lucas who turned 16 in June. “I started playing football around age 5 and the game runs in our family. We all love it.”
What sort of plans did Lucas have after practice? You can forget the pool or lake.
“I’m probably going to lift some more weights,” he said. “Those are the things I learned from my brother.”
