WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: Lomax leads Union to 33-12 win over John Battle

BRISTOL, Va. – The sophomore football season for Union Bears running back Zavier Lomax ended in agony when he broke a bone in his foot.
Following surgery, six months of rehab and countless days of extra work, Lomax is enjoying his junior season.
“It’s great to be back on the field with my boys,” Lomax said.
Lomax accounted for 149 yards rushing and two scores on 18 carries Saturday afternoon as Union posted a 33-12 win over the John Battle Trojans.
The sophomore agony for Lomax transpired in the fifth game of the season against Paintsville.
“I got rolled over and my ankle joint just came apart,” Lomax said. “That was the end of my season. I was upset, but my coaches told me that my high school career was not over. I went back to work and got healthy.”
Lomax displayed vision, moves and quickness Saturday en route to touchdown runs of 43 and 14 yards behind blocks from sophomore backs Johnny Satterfield and Peyton Honeycutt.
“Zavier battled hard to get back on the field in the off-season and we’re glad to have him out there,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Zavier is a leader of our team, especially in the weight room. He’s a weight room warrior.”
The Bears built a 14-0 halftime lead when 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Bradley Bunch connected with senior Brody Gibson for a 40-yard scoring connection on a slant pattern.
Bunch was recently selected as the Class 2 player of the year in basketball after leading the Bears to their first state title. Bunch completed five passes for 164 yards Saturday, including two TD strikes to Gibson and a 54-yard connection to Honeycutt on a screen.
“Bradley made some great throws, and we want to continue to work on our passing game so we can develop another dimension to our offense,” Turner said.
With just seven seniors, Turner said the Union offense is a “work-in-progress.”
“This is the smallest senior class in the history of our football program,” Turner said. “We’re playing a lot of young kids, especially on the offensive line and we’re trying to develop some things.”
John Battle is also in the developmental stage with seven seniors among a roster of 30.
John Battle coach Bradley Ricker singled out one key quality among his players Saturday.
“They are a scrappy little bunch,” Ricker said. “I told the guys after the game that this is one of the toughest groups I’ve seen come through here in a while.”
The toughest Trojan Saturday was running back Shannon Wohlford. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior powered for 137 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Wohlford, who continually bounced off the initial hit, also busted a 74-yard TD run through the heart of the Union defense in the third quarter.
“We’re asking Shannon to play both ways and to carry the ball 30-40 times. He just never stops,” Ricker said.
The Trojans faced an extra obstacle Saturday in the form of a 14-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols.
“There were a lot of distractions,” Ricker said. “We had to quarantine our guys, and they really didn’t get back together as a full team until Thursday.
“That’s the reason we honored our seniors today. We don’t have any more hiccups and then get shut down.”
Ricker said he hasn’t heard if Battle will be able to make up the two games missed due to COVID-19 issues. The Trojans now face yet another week off due to a bye before facing Lee High.
Junior linebacker Miguel Blanco and sophomore defensive back Christian Dula led the Battle defense Saturday, while senior receiver Nich Lail got behind the Union secondary on a 55-yard TD pass from 5-8 senior quarterback Jack Thurston in the final quarter.
“Our guys have a lot of grit and don’t quit,” Ricker said. “I was proud of their effort, but they got worn down in the second half.”
Lomax, who has already dealt with another ankle issue this season, is eager to make up for lost time.
“A running back has to get into a rhythm. I’m doing my thing and getting it back,” Lomax said.
Union 7 7 12 7-33
John Battle 0 0 6 6-12
Scoring Summary
U – Lomax 43 run (Crist kick)
U - Gibson 40 pass from Bunch (Crist kick)
U – Lomax 14 run (kick failed)
JB – Wohlford 74 run (kick failed)
U – Honeycutt 54 pass from Bunch (kick blocked)
JB – Lail 55 pass from Thurston (run failed)
U – Gibson 46 pass from Bunch (Crist kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: U 13, JB 11; Rushes-Yards: U 31-181, JB 38-123; Passing Yards: U 164, JB 88; Comp.-Att.-Int: U 5-16-1, JB 6-12-2 Fumbles-Lost: U 1-0, JB 2-1; Penalties-Yards: U 2-20, JB 4-40; Punts-Average: U 0-0, JB 2-33
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544