WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Lomax, Bears surge past Virginia High with second half run

“The 100-win mark is special,” Turner said. “A lot of good players and coaches have come through this program since we consolidated in 2011. This is a great community for football.”

What did Turner say to his team at halftime?

“I got a little excited,” Turner said. “We gave Virginia High two touchdowns early, but we started playing our game in the second half.”

Turner has been a longtime fan of the work of Lomax.

“Our linemen and backs did a great job blocking, and Zavier had the best game of his career,” Turner said. “We found a soft spot in the middle of the defense, and Zavier did good job making cuts and breaking tackles.”

Union compiled over 540 yards rushing as a team

The Bearcats (8-3) took a 21-7 lead at the 8:25 mark of the second quarter. Stevie Thomas scored on a 31-yard fumble return and 52-yard pass from Brody Jones, while Ajaani Delaney scored on a 52-yard fumble return.

“We kind of had Union’s back against the wall, and we found out what kind of team Union has,” VHS coach Derrick Patterson said. “We still had some chances to keep building on our good start, but we just didn’t make enough plays.