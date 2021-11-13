WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Lomax, Bears surge past Virginia High with second half run

BY ALLEN GREGORY
BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Union football player Zavier Lomax heard a passionate halftime speech Friday at historic Bullitt Park.
The senior running back then authored some history of his own.
Lomax rushed for a school-record 440 yards and six scores on 38 carries as the Union Bears rolled to a 62-27 win over the Virginia High Bearcats late Friday night in the Region 2 playoff opener.
What turned the low-key Lomax into a version of Mad Max?
“Coach (Travis) Turner got on us in the locker room, and that fired us all up,” Lomax said. “I don’t remember everything Coach Turner said, but he was in there grilling us at halftime.”
Relying on basically the same running play behind double tight ends and a T formation, Lomax and the Bears toasted the Bearcats with a 21-point barrage in the third quarter. Lomax finished off several long runs with creative cutbacks.
“I asked for the ball a couple of times,” Lomax said. “Our linemen were blowing people off the line and we could feel that the defense was wearing down. We were just going left and right on each play.”
It was also a night to remember for Turner who earned career win number 100 at Union.
“The 100-win mark is special,” Turner said. “A lot of good players and coaches have come through this program since we consolidated in 2011. This is a great community for football.”
What did Turner say to his team at halftime?
“I got a little excited,” Turner said. “We gave Virginia High two touchdowns early, but we started playing our game in the second half.”
Turner has been a longtime fan of the work of Lomax.
“Our linemen and backs did a great job blocking, and Zavier had the best game of his career,” Turner said. “We found a soft spot in the middle of the defense, and Zavier did good job making cuts and breaking tackles.”
Union compiled over 540 yards rushing as a team
The Bearcats (8-3) took a 21-7 lead at the 8:25 mark of the second quarter. Stevie Thomas scored on a 31-yard fumble return and 52-yard pass from Brody Jones, while Ajaani Delaney scored on a 52-yard fumble return.
“We kind of had Union’s back against the wall, and we found out what kind of team Union has,” VHS coach Derrick Patterson said. “We still had some chances to keep building on our good start, but we just didn’t make enough plays.
“No doubt, Lomax is one of the best athletes in the state. When Union came out in the second half, you could tell that they were ready to roll.”
While the Bearcats had no answer for Lomax and his blocking buddies, Patterson pointed to the larger picture for his program.
“It was a really good season, and I’m proud of how the kids handled the challenges and made progress” Patterson said.
Thomas, who has been slowed by a hamstring injury the past two weeks, rushed for 36 yards on eight carries and did most of his damage as a receiver.
Was Lomax tired after his record-setting show?
“A little bit, but I could still carry the ball a few more times if they needed me to,” Lomax said.
Virginia High 14 7 0 6-27
Union 7 14 21 20-62
Scoring Summary
VHS – Thomas 31 fumble return (Cox kick)
VHS – Thomas 52 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
U – Lomax 9 run (Wharton kick)
VHS – Delaney 52 fumble return (Cox kick)
U – Lomax 37 run (Wharton kick)
U – M. Jenkins 31 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 7 run (Wharton kick)
U - Lomax 45 run (kick failed)
U - Lomax 2 run (Satterfield run)
U – Lomax 51 run (Wharton kick)
U – Satterfield 1 run (Wharton kick)
VHS – Delaney 65 pass from Thomas (kick failed)
U – R. Anderson 1 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 7, U 18; Rushes-Yards: VHS 66, U 545; Passing Yards: VHS 200, U 74; Comp.-Att.-Int.: VHS 13-29-1, U 4-11- 0; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 1-1, U 3-3; Penalties-Yards: VHS 4-16, U 8-75; Punts-Average: VHS 3-22, U 0-0