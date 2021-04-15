WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Lambert has guided Falcons’ well-rounded offensive attack

ABINGDON, Va. – Cole Lambert took on a high-pressure position this year with the Abingdon High School football team, but the junior quarterback has an experienced tutor.
David Lambert, Cole’s father, was a standout quarterback for the Bland County Bears.
From the first game this spring against Gate City to tonight’s playoff matchup against unbeaten Lord Botetourt, the Lamberts have logged hours of strategy and skill sessions.
“My father has been a huge help with all aspects of football,” Cole said. “We watch film the day after games and on the night before games.”
That devotion has paid dividends, as the 6-foot-1, 176-pound Lambert has thrown for over 850 yards and 13 scores with just two interceptions.
What about all the pressure of directing an offense in a football-hungry town?
“After our second game, I became used to the tempo and gained more confidence. Things just took off from there,” Lambert said.
With a mix of passing and running, the Falcons have averaged 42 points.
According to Lambert, the fun starts with the big boys.
“Our linemen give me time to do what I can do. I can rely on those guys,” Lambert said.
Lambert can also rely on powerful 6-3 senior running back Martin Lucas along with the tandem of 6-1 junior Haynes Carter and 6-4 junior Peyton McClanahan at receiver.
“All our receivers have made great plays,” Lambert said. “I can just throw the ball up to those guys and they make me look good.”
Senior Ethan Doane, junior Timmy Jessee and junior Braiden Mock have also been targets for Lambert.
The bonding process began months ago for Air Abingdon.
“I got all my receivers together over the summer and we went to work,” Lambert said. “A lot of teams focus on Martin. But when we can hit long shots with the passing game, that makes the defense take a few steps back.”
The relationship between Lambert and McClanahan goes deep. Way deep.
“Cole and I have been playing together since youth league,” McClanahan said. “We began to connect more when we played on the Abingdon eighth grade team, and that connection has grown over the past couple years.”
McClanahan said his quarterback has paid the price for his success.
“The receivers were out on the field with Cole all the time this past summer,” McClanahan said. “There was uncertainty entering this season and we didn’t know when we would get to play, so we just wanted to be ready.
“Cole had a lot of pressure on him as a first-year starter, but he’s done a great job. He’s really smooth and he throws a great ball.”
McClanahan knows the fundamentals of route running and pass catching. His father, Pat, was a star receiver at AHS in 1986-88.
AHS head coach Garrett Amburgey said that Lambert has flourished for several reasons.
“Cole has command of the offense and gets us in the right positions, he has arm strength and accuracy, and he can throw the deep ball,” Amburgey said. “Cole also brings leadership and toughness. He has what we need from our quarterback.
“All the success we’ve had is due to the hunger of our players and the dedication of our assistant coaches. We haven’t done bad for a team that wasn’t picked to win our district.”
Meanwhile, Lambert continues to soak up knowledge. He’s even attempted to learn from his father’s experience guiding the Bland County Bears.
“Dad showed me one video from when he played in high school, but it was kind of hard to see,” Cole said. “Dad will toss the ball around with me in the backyard any time I ask, and he’s always willing to answer questions.”
David Lambert also played football and baseball at Emory & Henry. Cole’s mother, Brook Hall Lambert, was a volleyball star at E&H after excelling in volleyball and basketball at AHS.
“It’s nice to have a father who has a background in football, especially at the same position,” Cole said.
“We were all hoping to start the season in the fall, but we’ve done of great job of adapting and overcoming obstacles this spring.”
