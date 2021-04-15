WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Lambert has guided Falcons’ well-rounded offensive attack

“Cole had a lot of pressure on him as a first-year starter, but he’s done a great job. He’s really smooth and he throws a great ball.”

McClanahan knows the fundamentals of route running and pass catching. His father, Pat, was a star receiver at AHS in 1986-88.

AHS head coach Garrett Amburgey said that Lambert has flourished for several reasons.

“Cole has command of the offense and gets us in the right positions, he has arm strength and accuracy, and he can throw the deep ball,” Amburgey said. “Cole also brings leadership and toughness. He has what we need from our quarterback.

“All the success we’ve had is due to the hunger of our players and the dedication of our assistant coaches. We haven’t done bad for a team that wasn’t picked to win our district.”

Meanwhile, Lambert continues to soak up knowledge. He’s even attempted to learn from his father’s experience guiding the Bland County Bears.

“Dad showed me one video from when he played in high school, but it was kind of hard to see,” Cole said. “Dad will toss the ball around with me in the backyard any time I ask, and he’s always willing to answer questions.”