WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Johnson-to-Keller leads Vikings past Cocke County

NEWPORT, Tenn. – Tennessee High junior Steven Johnson spent several months last summer in Houston training under famed quarterback Jeff Blake.

Johnson displayed some of his refined skills Friday as the tenth-ranked THS Vikings posted a 41-14 win over the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks.

Displaying a mix of poise and timing, Johnson completed 15 of 20 passed for 235 yards and three scores with no interceptions.

‘Coach Blake has helped me to read the defenses and watch things develop,” Johnson said. “I got good protection from my line tonight and my receivers made plays.”

As usual, NCAA Division I prospect Jaden Keller was the primary playmaker for the Vikings. He provided three touchdowns, include a 78-yard highlight reel run off a screen pass in the third quarter that gave his team a 34-14 margin.

“I get excited every time I throw the ball to Jaden because I know he’s going to make something happen,” Johnson said.

C.J. Henley added a 52-yard scoring reception for THS.

With the Cocke County defense focusing on the THS running attack, the Vikings countered with quick-hitting passes and clever screens.