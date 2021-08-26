WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Jenkins, Union march past Generals, 56-8

BEN HUR, Va. – Union defensive back Malachi Jenkins had Thursday night’s opening football game at Lee High circled for months.
The storyline worked out perfect for the smooth senior.
Jenkins intercepted two passes, scored a touchdown and led a smothering defense as the Bears posted a 56-8 victory over the Generals.
“Losing in the state semifinals gave us a lot of motivation,” Jenkins said. ‘Once we got our schedule for this fall, I went to my calendar and marked it.”
Did Jenkins expect the first game to go so smooth?
“Not really,” said Jenkins, a three-year starter. “But we all prepared hard for this, and I just wanted to help my team.
“I read that quarterback on those picks and did what I could. This team is a brotherhood, and we all push for each other.”
Union coach Travis Turner wasn’t surprised by the work of Jenkins.
“Malachi is a senior leader, and he does a good job for us in several areas,” Turner said. “Along with those interceptions, he did a great job of putting his kickoffs into the end zone.”
Union didn’t waste any time in making a statement. On its first play, senior running back Zavier Lomax followed the block of Peyton Honeycutt for a 49-yard scoring run.
On the second play for Union, Honeycutt broke a 41-yard scoring run behind blocks from Lomax and Johnny Satterfield.
Just two plays later, Satterfield busted up the middle on a 3-yard TD.
By the end of the first quarter, Union led 34-0. Lee turned the ball over four times over in that first quarter.
“We did a lot of things well early,” Turner said. “Our receivers and running backs did a great job blocking downfield and that’s what makes those long runs work.”
The Generals finished with just 69 total yards from its spread offense directed by freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft.
“There were no positives,” first-year Lee High coach Joey Carroll. “The only positive from this game will be what happens starting Friday.”
Lee’s only score came on a 75-yard kickoff return by senior Jace Perkins in the third quarter.
After trailing 47-0 at halftime, the Generals did manage to hold second-team offense from Union in the second half.
“There were several opportunities for our guys to lay down. I saw that on film last year, but I didn’t’ see that tonight,” Carroll said. ‘We’re really young and inexperienced and we’re doing new things on offense and defense. This was a tough opener.”
Lomax led the Bears with 114 yards rushing and two scores on just four carries. The Bears finished with 275 yards on the ground and connected on three TD passes.
“Lomax is a weight room warrior, and it shows,” Turner said. “Zavier had a great off-season and that carried over tonight.”
The Bears went to their second-team offense at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter.
“Great team effort,” Turner said. “You could tell the guys had been looking forward to this one.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Union 34 13 7 2-56
Lee 0 0 8 0-8
Scoring Summary
U – Lomax 49 run (Wharton kick)
U – Honeycutt 41 run (Wharton kick)
U – Satterfield 3 run (kick blocked)
U – M. Jenkins 36 interception return (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 13 run (Wharton kick)
U – C. Jenkins 20 pass from Bunch (kick blocked)
U – C. Jenkins 16 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Cochran 15 pass from R. Anderson (Wharton kick)