WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Jenkins, Union march past Generals, 56-8

On the second play for Union, Honeycutt broke a 41-yard scoring run behind blocks from Lomax and Johnny Satterfield.

Just two plays later, Satterfield busted up the middle on a 3-yard TD.

By the end of the first quarter, Union led 34-0. Lee turned the ball over four times over in that first quarter.

“We did a lot of things well early,” Turner said. “Our receivers and running backs did a great job blocking downfield and that’s what makes those long runs work.”

The Generals finished with just 69 total yards from its spread offense directed by freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft.

“There were no positives,” first-year Lee High coach Joey Carroll. “The only positive from this game will be what happens starting Friday.”

Lee’s only score came on a 75-yard kickoff return by senior Jace Perkins in the third quarter.

After trailing 47-0 at halftime, the Generals did manage to hold second-team offense from Union in the second half.