WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton clips Patrick Henry, 24-20

EMORY, Va. - One of the most frequent playoff rivalries in recent seasons is now even.
John I. Burton tied the playoff series from the past four years, defeating Patrick Henry 24-20 in the Region 1D semifinals on Friday night.
“Revenge is sweet,” said J.I. Burton running back Esau Teasley, whose Raiders had lost their last two playoff meetings with the Rebels.
The Raiders (4-1), who had been on a 10-day quarantine until earlier this week, scored all 24 points in the second quarter, taking advantage of three Patrick Henry first half turnovers in the process.
“I think it has kind of started a little bit of a regional rivalry,” J.I. Burton head coach Jacob Caudill said. “It was us and Chilhowie, now I think it is moving more toward us and Patrick Henry because we have played them four years in a row.”
Patrick Henry’s first turnover came on the opening possession in the game when a lengthy drive was stopped at the Burton 16 when Austin Jones recovered a fumble.
“It was the first two possessions, I am not saying that cost us, but that was huge, not getting in the end zone and getting the ball down the field,” Padgett said. “Take my hat off to them, they stuck it to us in first half.
“They had a great game plan, hats off to Coach Caudill and his staff. They were more ready than us and that is on me.”
J.I. Burton will travel to Holston next week for the Region 1D championship game. The Raiders had two of their last three games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We just came off of a 10-day quarantine. We practiced two days, three days, we just practiced hard,” Teasley said. “We want to do something this year. We have the right team, we have the right coaching staff, we can do it.”
Patrick Henry (5-2), which entered having won five in a row, took an 8-0 first quarter lead on a 1-yard plunge by Jay McFail, who added the two-point conversion. The Raiders came right back, quarantine or not.
“Maybe that is the secret, take about 11 or 12 days off, but just turnovers are untimely moments really cost us,” Padgett said. “Again, if those don’t happen maybe it is a different game, I don’t know, but J.I. Burton played very well.”
Burton answered behind its huge offensive line, with Esau Teasley busting through a hole for a 17-yard touchdown run. Trevor Culbertson added the two-point conversion to tie the score with 11:19 left until halftime.
“The big heavy offense, we put that in on a Thursday, came over here and other than the one fumble on the counter, we ran that pretty good,” Caudill said. “When we get those big guys in there that have been in the weight room all summer and just let them push around on people and it created holes.”
A pair of costly turnovers followed, beginning with Noa Godsey diving on a McFail fumble at the Burton 30. Three plays later, Culbertson burst through another hole and ran 25 yards for the score. Jaymen Buchanan added the two-point conversion for the 16-8 lead.
That margin grew with 50.5 seconds left until the break when John Williams recovered a Chase Brown fumble, and not hearing a whistle, rumbled 23 yards for the score. Add another conversion run by Buchanan and the Raiders were up 24-8 at the break.
“Huge play by Williams, I thought they were going to blow it dead,” said Caudill, who has been reminding his players all season to “scoop and score” on those plays. “I think they thought he was down, I think everybody in the stadium thought he was down.”
“We will have to go back and watch the film. I guess we will see, I also thought he was down, but maybe he wasn’t, I don’t know,” added Padgett. “That didn’t cost us the game, what cost us the game was those turnovers early and not putting the ball in the end zone.”
Patrick Henry was able to narrow the margin on a 9-yard third quarter run by McFail, who finished with 103 yards. The Rebels added another score on a 2-yard run by Connor Beeson with 6:25 left to play, but the conversion points failed on both plays.
Teasley, who finished with 144 yards, flipped over a bench on the Patrick Henry sideline while trying to help run out the clock. He eventually limped off the field, but soon returned and helped the Raiders run clock.
“They are big and physical and Teasley is one of the best players in this area and he took the game over on his shoulders,” Padgett said. “He is a great player and that is what great players do.”
Patrick Henry had one more chance from their own 31, but Brown’s pass over the middle was picked off by Buchanan to secure the win for the Raiders.
Obviously, Teasley and the Raiders were happy.
“Happy, nothing but joy,” Teasley said.
While Burton prepares for Holston, an era ends for Patrick Henry, which has been one of the most dominant programs in the region over the last four seasons.
“I can’t say enough about my seniors. That is their 10th playoff game in four years and they set a standard for this program,” Padgett said. “They are a great group of kids and I am so proud of them. They are great leaders and they wouldn’t let us quit. Thank you to them and they are going to be missed.”
John I. Burton 0 24 0 0 - 24
Patrick Henry 8 0 6 6 - 20
Scoring summary
PH-McFail 1 run (McFail run)
JIB-Teasley 17 run (Culbertson run)
JIB-Culbertson 25 run (Buchanan run)
JIB-Williams 23 fumble return (Buchanan run)
PH-McFail 9 run (run failed)
PH-Beeson 2 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First downs: JB 11; PH 16. Rush-yards: JB 44-203; PH 53-233. Pass yards: JB 21; PH 27. Comp-Att-Int: JB 1-2-0; PH 2-8-1. Fumbles-lost: JB 1-1; PH 7-3. Penalty-yards: JB 14-112; PH 3-25. Punts-Avg: JB 3-32.3; PH 0-0.
