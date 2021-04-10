WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton clips Patrick Henry, 24-20

A pair of costly turnovers followed, beginning with Noa Godsey diving on a McFail fumble at the Burton 30. Three plays later, Culbertson burst through another hole and ran 25 yards for the score. Jaymen Buchanan added the two-point conversion for the 16-8 lead.

That margin grew with 50.5 seconds left until the break when John Williams recovered a Chase Brown fumble, and not hearing a whistle, rumbled 23 yards for the score. Add another conversion run by Buchanan and the Raiders were up 24-8 at the break.

“Huge play by Williams, I thought they were going to blow it dead,” said Caudill, who has been reminding his players all season to “scoop and score” on those plays. “I think they thought he was down, I think everybody in the stadium thought he was down.”

“We will have to go back and watch the film. I guess we will see, I also thought he was down, but maybe he wasn’t, I don’t know,” added Padgett. “That didn’t cost us the game, what cost us the game was those turnovers early and not putting the ball in the end zone.”

Patrick Henry was able to narrow the margin on a 9-yard third quarter run by McFail, who finished with 103 yards. The Rebels added another score on a 2-yard run by Connor Beeson with 6:25 left to play, but the conversion points failed on both plays.