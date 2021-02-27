WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Holston trips Patrick Henry for first time since 2013, 20-12

“I thought he played pretty well on both sides of the ball, but he did have some really good runs…He is coming off of an injury from last year and he looked good. He is one of the best players, not only in this district, but in this region,” Padgett said. “You have to give a lot of credit to them. Holston did a great job and had a great plan and that is a very good football team and that is a tough team to play your first game.

“You haven’t played in 15 months, but they did a great job, hats off to them.”

Holston answered Beeson’s first score, capping an 11-play drive with Brooks connecting with a sliding Ethan Norris in the end zone for the 8-6 lead after the conversion run from Trent Johnson. After Beeson scored again, the Cavaliers went up to stay on a 3-yard run by Blevins with 2:57 left until halftime.

“We went into this game really blind, we really had no idea what they were going to do and so we had to definitely try to make some adjustments and my hats off to the coaching staff,” Patterson said. “They were very, very good at communicating today about what was going on and we were able to make some adjustments and put our kids in better positions.