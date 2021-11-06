WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Holston finishes regular season 10-0, repeats as Hogoheegee District champs

“ It was just a normal power run,” Ezzell said. “I faked inside and then was able to get outside after I got some blocks.”

Those blocks came from senior running back Gage Quina, junior tackle Brack Stamper and first-year receiver Noah Tweed.

“ It’s fun to watch Jordan run,” Akers said.

With 5:55 left in the opening quarter, the Cavaliers went up 13-0 when quarterback Brycen Sheets on a 20-yard run. That score came seconds after a blocked punt by Lane Blevins.

“ Chilhowie is a good team that is hard to beat here, but we didn’t want to share our district title three ways,” Akers said. “Winning up here on Chilhowie’s senior night, this is big for us.”

The lone Chilhowie score was a 24-yard field goal from senior Daniel Hutton with 1:06 left in the first quarter

“ We were kind of shellshocked early, but I thought we made some good adjustments,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said.

Chilhowie managed just 113 total yards against the active linebacker corps of Blevins, Quina, Ezzell and junior Dustin Bott.