WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL:Healthy Harris anxious to play football in the spring

TAZEWELL, Va. – It was a nightmare come true for Tazewell running back Chancellor Harris.
In the fourth game of the season at Princeton, West Virginia, last September, Harris suffered a tear to the ACL and LCL in his knee when he was hit in the end zone following a touchdown.
In a matter of a few agonizing seconds, the season was over for Harris. The countless hours of off-season weight training, workouts and film study were also washed away.
“By the amount of pain, I knew the injury was bad,” Harris said. “When the trainers and coaches came over and asked me what was wrong, I told them it was my knee and what I thought was wrong.”
Thus began a grueling process of doctor visits, x-rays and rehab.
So how did Harris feel on the morning after his injury?
“Terrible. I wasn’t even able to get off the couch, so my parents had to bring me food,” Harris said. “I couldn’t leave the house to be with my friends or go to practice. That will get you down, but I just had to push through.”
After undergoing surgery on Dec. 3, Harris finally completed his recovery process on July 30.
He entered the fall with 36 career touchdowns and 2,412 yards rushing, just 1,100 yards away from the school record established in 1969 by John “Raindrop” Rainey. Expectations were high after Tazewell posted its first winning record since 2008 last season.
Every reader knows the next painful chapter to this story. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, football season in Virginia has been put on hold until the winter and spring.
“It’s tough, but we’ve been working for this season since middle school and we just have to keep grinding,” Harris said. “We might go watch a few games in West Virginia this fall. But mostly, we want to keep preparing for our season.”
According to Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris, Chancellor resisted the temptation to curse his luck following his gruesome injury. J’me is the father of Chancellor.
“Chancellor was upset at first, but he didn’t stay down long,” Coach Harris said. “As soon as he was able, Chancellor attacked rehab. Chancellor loves the game and he works hard for his goals.”
Most athletes who endure the lonely ordeal of rehab come away with a tale of inspiration or hidden heroes.
For Chancellor, the motivation came from this rehab partner at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. Tazewell running back Mike Jones, who will be a junior this season, also suffered an ACL tear in that same game against Princeton.
“Mike and I worked together in every session and he stayed at my house some,” Chancellor said. “We want to build up our strength for the next time we would be tackled in a game.
“We had a long way to go, but our therapists were amazing. They pushed us and wanted us to succeed as much we did. Mike and I were actually cleared the same day.”
At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Chancellor has earned an offer to play at the NCAA Division I level with Long Island University and at the NCAA Division II level with West Virginia State.
With college campuses closed by the pandemic, Chancellor received his offer from Long Island via a Zoom video session. Long Island is scheduled to open the 2021 season at West Virginia University.
“I really couldn’t do much this spring and summer because of the virus, but I spent a lot of time in the weight room and sent college coaches my lifting videos,” Harris said. “It felt really good to get a Division I offer.
“I’ve worked on getting my upper body strong. I feel like I need to get faster and put on more weight for the college level.”
Chancellor has extra incentive for his senior season. He wants to set an example for his younger brother Cassius, a 6-foot sophomore receiver the Bulldogs.
“Cassius is getting there,” Chancellor said. “He’s faster and bigger and looking to improve all the time.”
Of course, Chancellor has a more urgent goal. It’s all about erasing a nightmare filled with pain and frustration.
“It was hard not being able to join my friends on the field last season, but I was happy for what my teammates accomplished,” Harris said. “Our seniors suffered through some beatings in our first two years on the varsity, and it feels great to be on the other side.”
So how bad does Chancellor want the opportunity to play at some point this season?
“I’ve got a lot to prove, plus I just want the chance to compete with my friends again,” Harris said. “Since we were freshmen, we’ve worked together to turn things around in this football program.
“We’ve come a long way so far. Now, we want to go out strong and show what we can do.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
