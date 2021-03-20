WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Graham rolls past VHS, 51-0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The ultimate goal for Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw is the NFL. He certainly has pedigree on his side.
The talented Graham junior put on a receiving show during the G-Men’s 51-0 Southwest District victory over Virginia High on Saturday afternoon, making several acrobatic receptions, two of which resulted in first half touchdowns at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle.
“They are a heckuva football game. We battled with them,” Virginia High head coach Michael Crist said. “That first half, you take away those plays from Bradshaw, but he is so talented and he made plays. He made some tremendous plays, give him credit there. That was kind of the difference in the first half.”
The son of former Graham, Marshall and nine-year NFL veteran Ahmad Bradshaw, Turner-Bradshaw had five receptions for 128 yards, added 52 yards on a punt of returns and was a key factor on defense in limiting the Bearcats to a net-79 yards, including just 11 through the air.
“He really pushes me too. He knows we play two different positions,” said Turner-Bradshaw, of his father, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, scoring the winning touchdown against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. “He played running back, but of course he always tells me he played running back, receiver, kicker.
“He knows what he is doing, plus where he has already been to the league, he is just really teaching me little by little and it just pushes me more and more.”
Graham’s explosive offense was on display from the start, with four-time state wrestling champion Justin Fritz adding 112 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring on a kick return and catching one of three scoring passes by Jamir Blevins. All that behind a huge offensive line that makes the G-Men go.
“It was a total team effort today. I am very proud of the line again, line play was really good,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “Those guys are unsung heroes and they keep their mouth shut and they grind every day and every play so those are my guys.”
Leading that line is 6-foot-7, 305-pound junior Brody Meadows, who like Turner-Bradshaw, has been receiving recruiting interest for several years now from NCAA Division I schools.
“Every time I try to go as hard as I can and try to put somebody on their butt,” he said. “This line has started since we were young and the addition of Aaron Jackson from Mount View, the same mentality, fits right in with us and they have got it rolling.”
Graham (4-0) started the scoring with a safety, and just kept rolling from there. Fritz scored from 25 yards, and then Turner-Bradshaw went up against tight coverage, lifted his hands above defenders for gains of 46 and 40 yards, and added scores in the same manner from 31 and 17 yards for a 23-0 halftime lead.
“Our guys were in good position,” Crist said. “He made some plays and that is what a player of his caliber does, they make plays, and he did. They an awfully good football team and they have some awfully talented guys.”
Any hopes of a second half comeback were dashed when Fritz picked up a squib kick and ran 62 yards for a score. After Turner-Bradshaw set up a Fritz 8-yard scoring run with a 37-yard punt return, the Bearcats mishandled the ensuing kick in a gusty wind and the ball was recovered by Brayden Meadows. Blevins then found a wide-open Fritz, who scampered 21 yards for a 44-0 lead.
“It is awesome, great plays, definitely a scorer, great player,” said Meadows, of Turner-Bradshaw.
“Justin is tough, he can run for days.”
Benjamin Morgan made all seven of his extra point kick conversions for the G-Men.
“I thought we battled hard. We gave it everything we had and then the wheels kind of came off in the second half,” said Crist, whose Bearcats visit Marion on Saturday. “The sequence of the return and the recovered kickoff on their part, that is kind of when our wheels just came off and it just snowballed away from us.”
Virginia High (1-3), which got 69 yards rushing from Stevie Thomas – who Crist said showed glimpses of his past success prior to a knee injury – got as close as Graham’s 28-yard line in the first quarter before Ethan Church put an end to any scoring threat with an interception. Braden Watkins added another pick for the G-Men.
“We are playing pretty good,” Palmer said. “We are a young football team and our goal is to get better each week and so far we have done that so we have just got to keep pushing.”
Graham, which also got a 4-yard scoring run by Brayden Meadows, will meet Tazewell next Saturday, with the Bulldogs having snapped a 17-game losing skid last week against Richlands. Palmer knows their Tazewell County neighbors will be looking to end a six-game slide to the G-Men
“They are going to come after us, but we are going to be coming after each other,” Palmer said. “It is what it is supposed to be. Coach [J’me] Harris has a good team down there, they are very talented and we are looking forward to the matchup.”
Graham 16 7 21 7 - 51
Virginia High 0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring
G-Safety, punter tackled in end zone
G-Fritz 25 run (Morgan kick)
G-Turner-Bradshaw 31 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G-Turner-Bradshaw 17 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G-Fritz 62 kick return (Morgan kick)
G-Fritz 8 run (Morgan kick)
G-Fritz 21 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G-Bra.Meadows 4 run (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First downs: GR16; VH 6. Rush-yards: GR 30-203; VH 23-68. Pass yards: GR 169; VH 11. Comp-Att-Int: GR 6-13-0; VH 3-16-2. Fumbles-lost: GR 1-0; VH 5-1. Penalty-yards: GR 7-60; VH 2-15. Punts-Avg: GR 0-0; VH 3-32.3.
