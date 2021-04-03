WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe squeaks past Grayson County, 7-6

Even Thompson left the field with a significant limp.

“It was very tough. Their goal is to put us in a phone booth and try to run us over,” said Thompson, who is nicknamed “Vegas” due to having been raised there. “I am so proud of our d-line, our d-line stepped up. [Grayson County] probably outweighed them by 50 pounds and they held their own. My man, Connor Fowler had about 30 tackles so I am super proud of my d-line the way they played and it opened up the way for the rest of us to get tackles.”

George Wythe, which finished with just 123 total yards, had noticed on film that when Jared Hobgood lined up in the backfield on a fourth down that the Blue Devils would quick punt, with only Cassell hustling down the field, something they had done earlier in the game.

“I told ‘Vegas’ to go back and we just doubled up No. 2 [Cassell], which is the only guy they sent down and we knew just give ‘Vegas’ a crease and something good is going to happen,” Harner said. “That took place and it was a good thing we worked that this week. It was the only thing we could get going.”

Any final hopes for Grayson County ended on their final possession when Thompson picked off a pass with 1:19 left to play.