WATCH NOW PREP FOOTBALL: Galax rolls over George Wythe, 41-21

GALAX, Va. – The success of Galax Maroon Tide football has long been based around disciplined offensive linemen and speedy running backs.
Galax flashed another weapon in Friday’s Region 1C playoff opener.
Six-foot-three senior quarterback Cole Pickett scored four touchdowns, generated over 100 total yards and intercepted two passes as the Maroon Tide rolled to a 41-21 win over the George Wythe Maroons.
“This was a dream come true game,” Pickett said. “We have a tight senior group that has played together on varsity since our freshmen years, and we want to keep it going.”
According to Galax coach Shane Allen, Pickett has paid the price for his success.
“He’s one of the first kids in the weight room every morning and he’s one of the last kids to leave,” Allen said. “Cole puts the time in, but all these guys do. We’ve got seven seniors and they’ve done a great job of pulling together.”
Pickett said he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play football at Virginia Tech.
“I’m ready to go and work as hard as I can,” Pickett said.
GW was handicapped by multiple injuries, especially at quarterback where third stringer Tandom Smith started as a freshman.
“We went through three different quarterbacks. That’s tough against a team like Galax, but I was proud of how our guys competed,” GW coach Brandon Harner said. “We made it a game for as long as we could. We just ran out of bullets.”
The game began in promising fashion for GW with a 79-yard drive to the Galax 21, but the fun ended there.
Following a fumble, Galax used nine plays to score on a 5-yard run by the calm Pickett off a fake handoff.
Action was halted at the conclusion of the first quarter due to lightning. On the first play back in the second quarter, Smith tied the score with a 10-yard run. That score was set up by a 49-yard run by Davion Tillison.
“We tried to throw in as much as we could on offense,” Harner said. “For a third-string quarterback, Tandom did a dang good job.”
Tillison topped GW in rushing with 54 yards, while Cody Davis added 52.
Galax answered with an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard plunge by Pickett with 5:03 left in the first half.
Two minutes later, Pickett added to his highlight package by returning an interception 38 yards for a score.
“Our coaches do a great job each week of getting us ready to play. That takes the stress off us,” Pickett said. “When game time comes, we just read our keys and play our technique.”
The Galax defense was led by 5-10, 210-pound sophomore linebacker Riley Jo Vaught and 5-5, 263-pound nose guard Brender Rojas.
“George Wythe has athletes everywhere, and we were worried about big plays,” Allen said. “We knew it was going to be a battle, and I was proud of how our guys responded.”
Josh Brown, a 6-3, 250-pound senior, led the powerful Galax offensive line that helped the Maroon Tide rush for 298 yards.
Javonte Reeves paced Galax with 104 yards rushing, while Pickett (70 yards), Keaton Beeman (51) and Santana Sawyers (49) were also productive.
Pickett, Beeman and Colby Barnes are four-year regulars and weight room warriors for Galax.
“Our line is strong year after year,” Pickett said. “We’ve got some big ol boys who have spent hours in these weight room. They pound it every game, and that makes it easier for us to make plays.”
George Wythe 0 7 7 7-21
Galax 7 14 14 6-41
Scoring Summary
G – Pickett 5 run (Gallardo kick)
GW – Smith 10 run (Kapranos kick)
G – Pickett 1 run (Gallardo kick
G – Pickett 38 interception return (Gallardo kick)
GW – Coe 54 pass from Smith (Kapranos kick)
G – Reeves 50 run (Gallardo kick)
GW – Pickett 19 run (Gallardo kick)
G – Beeman 4 run (kick failed)
GW – Thompson 23 pass from Bennett (Kapranos kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GW 6, G 14; Rushes-Yards: GW 140, G 298; Passing Yards: GW 138, G 37; Comp.-Att.-Int: GW 6-13-3, G 2-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 1-1, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: GW 2-25, G 5-45; Punts-Average: GW 3-37, G 3-29
