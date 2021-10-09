WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Ezell's three TDs power unbeaten Holston to 19-7 win over Patrick Henry

“We made some mistakes ourselves. We had the fumble down there that almost broke our back, but that is part of the game,” Akers said. “With these wet conditions like this we knew it was going to be whoever made the big plays.”

That was it for the Rebels, who were held to just 107 yards, and 45 of those came on the final drive that ended with an interception by Trent Johnson. The talented duo of Cody Beeson and McFail were held to less than 50 yards by the Lane Blevins-led defense.

“This was fun, but the rain actually helped us with them having bad snaps and turnovers so that momentum on defense helped our offense,” Ezell said. “They have good running backs, but if they can’t get the snap back to them, they can’t do nothing.

“If it wasn’t raining it might have been a different ball game, but we come out on top. We will probably see them again.”

Holston answered that score with one of their own, keyed by Johnson dashing 40 yards deep into Patrick Henry territory. Ezell scored three plays later from nine yards for the final points of the game.