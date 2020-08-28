WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Elizabethton rocks Sullivan East, 58-7

“That’s just what Parker and I do,” Rollins said. “We started playing together as freshmen, and we worked all summer together to develop that connection. I know Parker is going to always be open, so I just get him the ball.”

Hughes also scored on a 39-yard reverse.

Relying on new quarterback Ethan Bradford and a clever passing attack from the spread formation last week, Sullivan East generated nearly 300 yards en route to a 20-6 win over Johnson County.

The Patriots were held to under 180 yards total offense against the aggressive Elizabethton linebackers, with 61 of those yards coming on a 61-yard touchdown pass from senior Seth Dalton to junior Manny Milhorn with five seconds left in the game.

“That’s a great ball club that does a whole of stuff, and you can’t make mistakes against them” said first-year East coach J.C. Simmons in reference to Elizabethton. “We made mistakes and started playing the blame game.”

The Patriots had no answers for the Elizabethton offensive line, which averages 267 pounds and fires off the ball.