WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Elizabethton rocks Sullivan East, 58-7

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Elizabethton won its 16th straight football game last week but 13-year Cyclones coach Shawn Witten saw room for progress.
Mission accomplished.
Behind an experienced offensive line corps, Elizabethton stormed to a 58-7 victory Friday over the Sullivan East Patriots.
“We had three great days of practice and that work paid off,” Witten said.
Scoring on every possession in the first half, the Cyclones made their statement in the form of a 55-0 lead. Elizabethton defeated rival Science Hill 30-8 last week.
“We had a lot of areas for improvement, and we hit the ground running with energy and excitement. That was awesome to see,” Witten said.
As usual, 6-foot-1 junior quarterback Bryson Rollins was electric for Elizabethton. Rollins, who earned MVP honors in the 2019 4A state title game, passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns in his two quarters of work.
“We focused on getting in shape this week, and we spent a lot of time just running and getting better,’” Rollins said. “It’s always fun when everybody gets a chance to score like tonight. The linemen did a great job and we were able to spread the love.”
The highlight moment was a 97-yard scoring toss down the middle to 6-2 senior Parker Hughes.
“That’s just what Parker and I do,” Rollins said. “We started playing together as freshmen, and we worked all summer together to develop that connection. I know Parker is going to always be open, so I just get him the ball.”
Hughes also scored on a 39-yard reverse.
Relying on new quarterback Ethan Bradford and a clever passing attack from the spread formation last week, Sullivan East generated nearly 300 yards en route to a 20-6 win over Johnson County.
The Patriots were held to under 180 yards total offense against the aggressive Elizabethton linebackers, with 61 of those yards coming on a 61-yard touchdown pass from senior Seth Dalton to junior Manny Milhorn with five seconds left in the game.
“That’s a great ball club that does a whole of stuff, and you can’t make mistakes against them” said first-year East coach J.C. Simmons in reference to Elizabethton. “We made mistakes and started playing the blame game.”
The Patriots had no answers for the Elizabethton offensive line, which averages 267 pounds and fires off the ball.
“They have some big guys up front and they pushed us around a little bit,” Simmons said. “We wanted to come out in the second half and show some fight. Hopefully, we learned a little bit about what family means.”
EIizabethton rushed for 296 yards, with four different players running for scores.
“Our lines struggled last week against a 6A team and those guys had a sour taste in their month,” Witten said. “We wanted to establish the run tonight and spread the ball around, and I’m proud of the guys.
“When we’re hitting on offense, defense and the kicking, we’re going to be pretty tough to stop.”
Sullivan East 0 0 0 7-7
Elizabethton 35 20 0 3-58
Scoring Summary
E – Rollins 3 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Roberts 23 pass from Rollins (Smithdeal kick)
E – Avery 1 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Hughes 39 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Stephens 30 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Holly 17 pass from Rollins (kick failed)
E – Hughes 97 pass from Rollins (Smithdeal kick)
E – Stephens 39 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Smithdeal 27 FG
SE – Milhorn 61 pass from Dalton (Bradford kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SE 5, E 14; Rushes-Yards: SE 18, E 296; Passing Yards: SE 154, E 192; Comp.-Att.-Int: SE 10-27-3, E 10-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: SE 4-0, E 2-0; Penalties-Yards: SE 4-30, E 7-68; Punts-Average: SE 7-29, E 1-45
