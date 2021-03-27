WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: Electrifying Ean Rhea pushes Patrick Henry closer to playoff berth with win over Chilhowie

CHILHOWIE, Va. - The “E” in Ean Rhea’s name stood for electric on Friday night.
The Patrick Henry senior scored two touchdowns, one on a 35-yard return of an interception, and also blocked a punt to set up his other score, all within a minute of each other, leading Patrick Henry to a 38-10 Hogoheegee District victory on homecoming Friday night at Chilhowie.
Patrick Henry (4-1) head coach Seth Padgett is used to big plays by Rhea.
“Ean Rhea is one of the best players in Southwest Virginia and he is our go-to leader and he played well on both sides of the ball,” Padgett said. “Blocking on offense, he had the pick, he had sacks, he attacked the ball, he is a great player.”
Rhea took control with Patrick Henry leading 8-7 in the second quarter, blocking a punt attempt by Daniel Hutton to give the Rebels the ball at the Chilhowie 3. Rhea did the rest, scoring from the 1-yard line for the 16-7 lead with 7:32 on the clock.
“He was all-state last year for a reason and he is going to be again,” Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson said. “He was definitely the best player on the field.”
Two plays later, Rhea finally got what he had been looking for, pressuring Chilhowie quarterback DJ Martin, snatching a pass attempt out of the air and running 35 yards to extend the score to 24-7.
“I have been trying to get that for I don’t know how long,” said Rhea, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior with a future at the college level. “I have batted so many balls down and it just so happened I cuffed it and it worked. I was like I am going to make the most of this one.”
Chilhowie (2-3) still had hopes when Hunter Powers recovered a fumble to give the Warriors the ball at the Patrick Henry 9-yard line. Once again, Rhea busted through the line and dropped Jonathan Gilley for a 3-yard loss. The Warriors had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Hutton.
“We are playing a lot of young guys and he took advantage of some stuff, he made a senior play out there,” Robinson said. “That is a solid football team, I knew that coming in. I knew we couldn’t make mistakes like we did, but I think they are going to do well going into the postseason.”
Chilhowie entered having won 23 straight home games, a fact the Rebels knew all too well.
“This game couldn’t go any better,” Rhea said. “We have had a lot of frustrations built up from the previous years and the fact they had a home game win streak. We just came in so prepared and the scoreboard speaks for itself.”
Patrick Henry, which scored first on 3-yard run by Chase Brown, added two fourth quarter scores on runs of 3 and 40 yards by Jay McFail, who finished with 108 yards. Connor Beeson added 94 yards. That duo also scored a pair of two-point conversions runs apiece and joined Rhea with an interception apiece.
“Jay and Beeson, they work so well together,” said Padgett, whose Rebels have won four straight games. “Not only do they run the ball well, but they block well for each other and that is a big key for this thing.”
Chilhowie pulled within a point in the first quarter on an 8-yard pass by Martin to Seth Thomas in the end zone. The loss probably eliminated the Warriors from playoff consideration, but the spring season should only help them in the fall.
“Four months from now we will be starting this thing up again so we have been preaching at these young kids to get all the experience you can now,” said Robinson, whose Warriors visit Holston next week. “Because in four months, it is not a typical offseason.”
Patrick Henry, which hosts Northwood on Thursday, entered the game leading the VHSL points rankings among Region D, Division 1 clubs, and that isn’t likely to change after the win over the Warriors.
“We have been really picking it up,” Rhea said. “Our thing is getting better from week to week, progressing from week one to week two to week three and it really shows we are a different team than what we were.”
Patrick Henry 8 16 0 14 - 38
Chilhowie 7 3 0 0 - 10
Scoring summary
PH-Brown 3 run (McFail run)
C-Thomas 8 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
PH-Rhea 5 run (Beeson run)
PH-Rhea 35 interception return (Beeson run)
C-Hutton 24 field goal
PH-McFail 3 run (McFail run)
PH-McFail 40 run (run failed)
Team Statistics
First downs: PH 12; C 5. Rush-yards: PH 47-257; C 33-117. Pass yards: PH (-7); C 10. Comp-Att-Int: PH 1-2-(-7); C 4-10-3. Fumbles-lost: PH 2-2; C 1-0. Penalty-yards: PH 5-40; C 4-10. Punts-Avg: PH 4-33.5; C 5-43.-0.