WATCH NOW | PREP FOOTBALL: Electrifying Ean Rhea pushes Patrick Henry closer to playoff berth with win over Chilhowie

“I have been trying to get that for I don’t know how long,” said Rhea, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior with a future at the college level. “I have batted so many balls down and it just so happened I cuffed it and it worked. I was like I am going to make the most of this one.”

Chilhowie (2-3) still had hopes when Hunter Powers recovered a fumble to give the Warriors the ball at the Patrick Henry 9-yard line. Once again, Rhea busted through the line and dropped Jonathan Gilley for a 3-yard loss. The Warriors had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Hutton.

“We are playing a lot of young guys and he took advantage of some stuff, he made a senior play out there,” Robinson said. “That is a solid football team, I knew that coming in. I knew we couldn’t make mistakes like we did, but I think they are going to do well going into the postseason.”

Chilhowie entered having won 23 straight home games, a fact the Rebels knew all too well.

“This game couldn’t go any better,” Rhea said. “We have had a lot of frustrations built up from the previous years and the fact they had a home game win streak. We just came in so prepared and the scoreboard speaks for itself.”