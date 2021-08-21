WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: David Crockett defeats Sullivan East, 39-16

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – No Prince, no problem for David Crockett.

Brenden Reid ran for three touchdowns and the Pioneers picked off four passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns, as David Crockett defeated Sullivan East 39-16 on Friday night, the first game for the Pioneers since Prince Kollie departed for Notre Dame.

“We just picked up on his legacy,” said John Rucker, who had two interceptions, returning one for a score on the final play of the first half to give the Pioneers a 25-0 lead. “We wanted to come out and show people that we still can go out here and play even with the people that we have.”

While Sullivan East (0-1) was able to show off its new turf field to a large audience, it was the Pioneers who enjoyed it the most, scoring 25 first half points and adding 14 more to take a 39-0 lead with 7:14 left in the third period.

“We played exceptionally well on defense, in the first half I don’t think we could have played any better on defense,” said David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley, whose Pioneers out-gained the Patriots 232-36 in the opening half. “We return seven on defense, I think that showed tonight. A bright spot tonight was Jake Whaley tonight at linebacker, he is a sophomore, and he is going to be a good one for us.