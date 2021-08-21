WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: David Crockett defeats Sullivan East, 39-16

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – No Prince, no problem for David Crockett.
Brenden Reid ran for three touchdowns and the Pioneers picked off four passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns, as David Crockett defeated Sullivan East 39-16 on Friday night, the first game for the Pioneers since Prince Kollie departed for Notre Dame.
“We just picked up on his legacy,” said John Rucker, who had two interceptions, returning one for a score on the final play of the first half to give the Pioneers a 25-0 lead. “We wanted to come out and show people that we still can go out here and play even with the people that we have.”
While Sullivan East (0-1) was able to show off its new turf field to a large audience, it was the Pioneers who enjoyed it the most, scoring 25 first half points and adding 14 more to take a 39-0 lead with 7:14 left in the third period.
“We played exceptionally well on defense, in the first half I don’t think we could have played any better on defense,” said David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley, whose Pioneers out-gained the Patriots 232-36 in the opening half. “We return seven on defense, I think that showed tonight. A bright spot tonight was Jake Whaley tonight at linebacker, he is a sophomore, and he is going to be a good one for us.
“Defense is our strong point, we knew that. Offense, we have just got to keep getting better each and every week.”
Sullivan East turned the ball over five times, four on interceptions, including the pick-6s by Rucker and Whaley. Rucker caught an overthrown pass from sophomore Drake Fisher and dashed 64 yards down the sideline for a touchdown going into the half.
“I just did what the coaches taught me, sit on it and make the play,” Rucker said. “We just executed the game plan that coach set for us to win.”
Whaley scored from 25 yards with a pick on the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half. Jordan Williams also had an interception and Parrish Combs picked up a loose fumble.
“Crockett is a great team. I know that they lost a lot from last year, but they brought back a lot of guys that are hungry and ready to play football,” Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons said. “They out-executed us, especially there in the first half and we have got a lot of adjustments and things we have got to do to get better.”
Reid is referred to as “Mr. Do-It-All” for the Pioneers (1-0) by Chandley and it showed on this night. Reid saw time at quarterback, running back, receiver and also thrived on defense. He scored on runs of 26 and 6 yards in the first half, and added a 34-yard touchdown to finish the scoring for David Crockett in the third quarter.
“I just do whatever coach tells me and I go out there and play ball as hard as I can,” Reid said.
While David Crockett was held to 86 yards on the ground, the Pioneers went to the air, led by sophomore quarterback Jake Fox, who threw for 190 yards, including a 34-yard strike to the goal line for a score to Brayden Reid in the opening period.
“He did pretty good,” said Brenden Reid, of Fox. “First game, you are going to make mistakes and you get better and better each week.”
Sullivan East, which didn’t get a first down until 9:20 mark of the third quarter, was held to just 27 yards rushing, but Fisher was able to finally put the Patriots on the board, completing a 36-yard strike to Hunter Brown to set up a 24-yard field goal by Patriots’ girls soccer player Chippi Hamelryck with 30 seconds left in the third.
Fisher, who finished with 223 yards through the air, also connected on four quarter scoring strikes of 80 yards to Brown and 44 to Luke Hare. Brown had eight receptions for 146 yards. Dawson Jones and Eli Richardson recovered fumbles for the Patriots.
“I told [Drake] if you played quarterback and you have never thrown an interception then you haven’t played at a very high level,” Simmons said. “As we go through he has just got to keep working, keep getting better, relax and go out there and play. He has got the arm, he has got the knowledge, he knows what to do. He will get better.”
Sullivan East returns to action next Friday at Pigeon Forge, which dropped a 20-14 decision to Hampton on Friday night.
“I think it comes down to our execution, our guys doing their job well all the time,” Simmons said. “We have got work to do. This one stings, but we will come back Sunday and get ready for next week.”
David Crockett 12 13 14 0 - 39
Sullivan East 0 0 3 13 - 16
Scoring Summary
DC-Bre.Reid 26 run (kick failed)
DC-Bra.Reid 34 pass from Fox (kick failed)
DC-Bre.Reid 6 run (Schroek kick)
DC-Rucker 64 interception return (kick failed)
DC-Whaley 25 interception return (Schroek kick)
DC-Bre.Reid 34 run (Schroek kick)
SE-Hamelryck 24 field goal
SE-Brown 80 pass from Fisher (Hamelryck kick)
SE-Hare 44 pass from Fisher (kick failed)
Team Stats
First downs: DC 14, SE 8; Rush-yards: DC 24-86, SE 18-27; Pass yards: DC 190, SE 223; Comp-Att-Int: DC 16-26-0, SE 14-30-4;Fumbles-lost: DC 3-2, SE 1-1; Penalty-yards: DC 7-65, SE 7-55; Punts-Avg: DC 4-29.8, SE 31.6.
