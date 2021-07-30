WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: D-B goes into a rebuilding mode

“That says a lot about the team and the kids and how hard they have worked. I think we are ready for some good competition. Now we have got to make each other better, which is what competition does. That kind of what we are counting on.”

That includes Evans, who grew up watching the Indians on Friday nights, and has been able to contribute to one of the nation’s winningest programs, having secured 806 victories since 1921.

“Ever since I was little I loved coming to D-B games,” he said. “Now that I am in this spot it feels good.”

That spot, whether at linebacker or tight end, comes with the approval of Christian, whose Indians had been known in recent years for moving talented linebackers like Jet Harris and Jackson Martin to the defensive line.

“Levi has gone the other way. He has gone from about 245 to 220 and he certainly can run a whole lot better,” Christian said. “He is one of the fastest guys on our team and it has allowed him to play that position.”

Evans hopes for a future on a college gridiron, and Christian thinks that move could help in that quest.