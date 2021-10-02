WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Chilhowie tops Honaker, 37-28

“They have got a good football team. Their coaches do a great job with them and they took away some of the stuff we wanted to do,” Hubbard said. “You have got to give them credit, it was a good game to watch, but we just made too many mistakes.”

Chilhowie will head into a bye week with an unbeaten mark, but Robinson said there is plenty of work to be done.

“We are 5-0 and that is the exciting thing about it, I don’t think we have played our best football,” Robinson said. “We still have things to work on. We are going into open week and we are not treating it like that, we are preparing for the second half of the season.”

Lewis would rather just keep playing.

“I personally don’t like bye weeks,” he said, with a smile. “I would like to just go on and play. I love football.”

Hubbard, who is coaching his 39th and final season with the Tigers, was recognized prior to the game with a signed football from the Warriors. It was the first time since 1987 they had played during the regular season, but they have scrimmaged often over the years.